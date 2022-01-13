 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winter storm will make Friday evening commute tough

Forecasters are predicting that a winter storm could dump nearly a foot of snow on parts of Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Forecasters are predicting that a winter storm could dump nearly a foot (0.30 meters) of snow on parts of Iowa.

The National Weather Service said the the storm could move into central Iowa on Friday, with wind gusts of 20 to 25 mph producing pockets of blowing and drifting snow, especially in open, rural areas.

One of the hardest-hit areas will be Des Moines, where forecasts calls for accumulations of 7 to 11 inches (17.78 centimeters to 27.94 centimeters). Other parts of the state could get as little as 2 inches or 3 inches (5.08 centimeters or 7.62 centimeters).

The National Weather Service warns that travel will be hazardous at times and that the Friday evening commute will be affected.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

