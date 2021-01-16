With bookstore plans delayed by virus, woman opts for garage

“It ended up being something I did for five years and (I) just really learned to love the industry and the community that can come together around a bookstore,” she said.

When she moved to Windsor Heights in January, she decided she wanted to open her own bookstore. She received the LLC in March, and then the pandemic hit.

“A funny time to start a bookstore for sure,” she said.

Paxton wasn’t deterred. She decided to start small and gradually with a little free library in her front yard. Around Halloween, she held a book swap event for the little library. She received hundreds of books and had a large turnout after pushing the event on social media and telling her neighbors.

“That was really encouraging to see that people were looking to come together around books, which is what I was hoping to find here,” she said. “That kind of gave me the idea to do these first sales events.”

Spurred by that success, the first weekend of December, she opened her garage to customers with new and used books available to purchase. She also invited children’s authors to hold story times at 11 a.m. and read to kids.