 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Woman, 1-year-old boy killed in southwestern Iowa house fire

Authorities say a young woman and a 1-year-old boy were found dead inside a burning house in southwestern Iowa this week

  • 0

BEDFORD, Iowa (AP) — A young woman and a 1-year-old boy were found dead inside a burning house in southwestern Iowa this week, officials there said.

Firefighters were called to the home east of Bedford in Taylor County around 7 a.m. Wednesday, television station KCCI reported.

Fire crews found the bodies of a 21-year-old woman and the baby inside the home, officials reported. Authorities have not yet released their names.

Fire officials on Friday were still investigating the cause of the fire.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCCI-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

2 killed and 10 wounded in Cedar Rapids nightclub shooting

Authorities said a shooting inside a crowded Cedar Rapids nightclub has left a man and a woman dead and 10 people wounded. Cedar Rapids Police Chief Wayne Jerman said investigators believe two men fired more than a dozen shots inside the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. He said officers who were just outside the club because of an earlier incident rushed inside just as 100-150 people streamed out of the bar and found the victims. The gunmen likely escaped as the crowd fled. The names of the victims were released. One of the people injured was in critical condition Sunday afternoon while the other injuries ranged from serious to minor.

Ex-sheriff's deputy pleads guilty to burglary, drug thefts

A former Plymouth County Sheriff's deputy has pleaded guilty to 11 charges alleging he stole drugs from homes, the department and from pharmacies. Forty-three-year-old Aaron Leusink, of Le Mars, pleaded guilty as his trial was scheduled to start on Tuesday. Investigators alleged Leusink stole prescription drugs from homes while he was enforcing search warrants and took pills that were collected as evidence. He also was accused of committing several burglaries at five Plymouth County pharmacies dating back to 2017. The investigation began after video from Leusink's body camera showed him taking prescription drugs from a rural Le Mars home. He will be sentenced June 10. 

Suspect in Iowa nightclub shooting father of victim's child

Suspect in Iowa nightclub shooting father of victim's child

Court records indicate that a suspect charged in a deadly Iowa nightclub shooting is the father of one homicide victim's child and once worked at the nightclub. Police arrested 32-year-old Timothy Rush on Monday, and he was charged with second-degree murder and other counts in the shooting death of 35-year-old Nicole Owens and the wounding of another man early Sunday at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids. Police have said Rush was one of two people who fired shots in the crowded club, killing Owens and 25-year-old Michael Valentine and injuring 10 others. The Cedar Rapids Gazette reports Linn County birth records show Rush and Owens are the parents of a girl born in early 2021.

Police ID 2 people killed in Iowa nightclub shooting

Police ID 2 people killed in Iowa nightclub shooting

Authorities have identified the two people killed when two gunmen opened fire inside a crowded Iowa nightclub over the weekend. The shooting at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge in Cedar Rapids early Sunday also injured 10 other people. Cedar Rapids police said Monday that 25-year-old Michael Valentine and 35-year-old Nicole Owens were killed. Both lived in Cedar Rapids. Police are still investigating the shooting. No arrests have been reported.

EXPLAINER: Why Biden is allowing more ethanol in gasoline

EXPLAINER: Why Biden is allowing more ethanol in gasoline

The Biden administration says it will suspend a federal rule that bars higher levels of ethanol in gasoline during the summer. The move is intended to tamp down prices at the pump that have spiked during Russia’s war with Ukraine. Most gasoline sold in the U.S. is blended with 10% ethanol. At President Joe Biden’s direction, the Environmental Protection Agency will issue an emergency waiver to allow widespread sale of 15% ethanol blend that is usually prohibited between June 1 and Sept. 15 because of concerns that it adds to smog in high temperatures. Officials said the move would save drivers up to 10 cents per gallon at 2,300 gas stations that sell E15, as the high-blend ethanol is known.

Watch Now: Related Video

White House moves closer to canceling student debt, Schumer says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News