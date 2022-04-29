 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman arrested in hit-and-run crash that killed Iowa teen

Police say a 38-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old Des Moines girl

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 38-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old girl in Des Moines, police said.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon a few blocks east of Hiatt Middle School on the city’s east side, police. First responders found 14-year-old Ema Cardenas with critical injuries after she was hit by a sport utility vehicle that fled the scene, according to police.

Cardenas was taken to a hospital, where she soon died of her injuries.

Police said they later found the SUV suspected of hitting the teen at a home less than a mile from the crash site. On Friday, police announced the arrest of Terra Jean Flipping, 38, of Des Moines.

Flipping has been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash. It was not clear Friday whether she had an attorney to represent her.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

