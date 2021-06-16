Woman biking on Fort Dodge street hit, killed by truck

FORT DODGE, Iowa (AP) — A woman riding a three-wheeled bike on a street in the north-central Iowa city of Fort Dodge was fatally hit by a truck, police there said.

The crash happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of 8th Avenue South and 31st Street, Des Moines station WOI reported.

Officers called to the scene found Melissa Ristau, 65, of Fort Dodge, lying in the roadway, police said. She was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators believe a large pickup truck being operated by an 18-year-old driver hit Ristau as she crossed 31st Street.

No charges or citations had been announced in the crash by late Tuesday.

