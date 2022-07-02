 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Woman charged after 1,000 pigs found dead at Iowa site

An Iowa woman is facing criminal charges after more than 1,000 pigs were found dead on a property

SAC CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman is facing criminal charges after more than 1,000 pigs were found dead on a property.

KCCI-TV reports that the Sac County Sheriff's Office responded to a call Thursday and found the animals dead at two confinement sites. Authorities say 33-year-old Elana Laber was responsible for maintaining the sites.

The sheriff's office said the pigs had been dead for at least a week and had no access to food or water.

Laber is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal mischief and two counts of livestock neglect. It wasn't immediately clear if she has an attorney.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KCCI-TV.

