Woman dies after going outside assisted living home in cold

BONDURANT, Iowa (AP) — A woman who lived at an assisted living home for people with dementia died after being found outside last week on a bitterly cold day, Polk County authorities said Tuesday.

The woman was found outside the Courtyard Estates at Hawthorne Crossing in Bondurant early Friday, when the low temperature was minus 9 degrees, KCCI-TV reported.

Polk County Sheriff's Lt. Ryan Evans said the woman was alive when deputies arrived but died later at a hospital.

The official cause of death has not been released.

The Iowa Department of Inspections and Appeals said assisted living programs for people with dementia are required to have an operating alarm system on each exit door.

The agency said Courtyard Estates at Hawthorne Crossing was fined $1,500 in 2020 for not having policies or procedures for its alarm system.

That came after a male resident was able to leave the home and climb over a secure fence. Police returned him to the center.

A 2021 report found the home was compliant.

Evans said the Courtyard Estates at Hawthorne Crossing is cooperating with the investigation.

