Woman leads expansion of Furniture Rescue in Cedar Rapids

“Three of the four semis were filled to the top,” Jensen said.

The moratorium on evictions due to the ongoing pandemic has meant that this year has been slower than it would have been otherwise, Johnston said — even taking the derecho into account. Next year, she expects the need will be even greater.

“The rugs have been pulled out from underneath (the people we serve) literally and figuratively,” Jensen said about both her and Johnston’s organizations. ”(We want people to be) able to come home, eat well, sleep well and get on with the rest of their lives. So they can be comfortable with their living space.”

According to Peterman, nearly everyone who comes through Waypoint ends up being helped by Central Furniture Rescue.

“Without Susan’s organization, we’d probably still be giving air mattresses out,” Peterman said.

Much like Waypoint, Central Furniture Rescue’s biggest need right now isn’t related to the items it provides.

What the fledgling nonprofit needs most is space.