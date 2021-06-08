Woman pleads guilty in 2018 hit-and-run death of Iowa boy

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A Des Moines woman has pleaded guilty in the 2018 hit-and-run death of a 14-year-old boy.

Kelli Jo Michael, 27, pleaded guilty last week to vehicular homicide in the death of Kaiden Estling, the Des Moines Register reported. As part of the plea deal, another charge was dropped and Michael admitted to driving recklessly. Michael will also be required to pay the boy's family $150,000 in restitution.

Police have said she was texting and driving when she slammed into the back of Kaiden’s moped the night of June 28, 2018, along Iowa Highway 150 near Fayette. Michael fled the crash, police said, and Kaiden died at the scene.

Michael faces up to 10 years in prison when she’s sentenced at a later date.

Kaiden's mother, April Estling, is suing Michael, asking for compensatory damages covering earnings during Kaiden's lifetime, damages for his family’s pain and suffering and for the cost of the child's funeral expenses.

The trial in the lawsuit is scheduled to begin Sept. 29.

