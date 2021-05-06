 Skip to main content
Woman pleads guilty in shooting at Davenport Chuck E. Cheese
AP

Woman pleads guilty in shooting at Davenport Chuck E. Cheese

  • Updated
DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport woman has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of another woman at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant.

Treshonda Pollion, 25, was originally charged with first-degree murder after the death of Eloise Chairs on Oct. 25. She accepted a plea deal to the lesser charge, which includes a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, The Quad-City Times reported.

Witnesses told police that Chairs and others argued over a card game inside the restaurant. When that argument ended, Chairs, Pollion and a witness started another fight.

A Chuck E. Cheese manager tried breaking up the fight when Pollion and Chairs allegedly exchanged punches, police said. Pollion fired one shot during the fight, hitting Chairs, who died at a Davenport hospital.

