Woman says she's innocent in fatal Chuck E. Cheese shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — Sentencing for an Iowa woman who pleaded guilty in the shooting death of a woman at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant was delayed Friday because she told authorities she is innocent.

Treshonda Pollion, 25, of Davenport, was scheduled to be sentenced Friday after she pleaded guilty in May to voluntary manslaughter in the death of 29-year-old Eloise Chairs. She was originally charged with first-degree murder in the case.

Scott County Judge Henry Latham extended the sentencing but did not set a new date, The Quad-City Times reported.

Pollion's attorney, Michael Motto, said her comments during pre-sentencing were meant to explain why she accepted the plea deal. He asked for time to talk to Pollion and to add a clarifying addendum to the investigation, rather than starting the case over by rejecting the plea.

Pollion was accused of shooting Chairs on Oct. 25 after the two women reportedly got into a fistfight after an argument over a game card.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Quad-City Times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0