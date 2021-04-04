Woman sends dolls to people suffering from dementia

“It can be somebody walking around the hallways that they catch a glimpse of that reminds them of someone they didn’t like, and they become argumentative. Or it could be that housekeeping is in the area and the sounds of the vacuum give them anxiety,” he said.

But when the doll comes around, everything else around the resident goes silent, Davis said. “The doll is amazing.”

Kaylee’s work on the dolls takes up every spare moment she has outside of working two jobs and being a hair stylist on the side.

It doesn’t matter. She’s applied to become a non-profit and is in the midst of putting donation jars out at local businesses.

Her next challenge is to find an item similar to her Dola dolls that she can put in the hands of male dementia patients. It’s not that men are unable to nurture – several of her dolls have gone to men – it’s just that she thinks there might be something better out there.

“It’s become such a beautiful thing,” she said. “It makes me feel so good to do it and it’s something just so simple, so simple.”

