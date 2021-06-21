Woman sentenced for accessing ex-boyfriend's medical records

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A woman who used to work at an Iowa hospital has been sentenced to five years of probation for improperly accessing her ex-boyfriend's medical records and distributing a photo of his injuries.

The U.S. Attorney's office for northern Iowa said the woman, who now lives in Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to wrongfully accessing her ex-boyfriend's records in 2017 while she worked a hospital in Cedar Rapids.

Prosecutors say the 41-year-old woman took a picture of a medical photo and sent it to another person. That third person then sent the photo back to the ex-boyfriend on Facebook messenger with taunting language and emojis. Prosecutors did not describe what was depicted in the picture.

In addition to probation, the woman was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and she was barred from working in a job where she would have access to medical records during probation.

