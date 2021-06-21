 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman sentenced for accessing ex-boyfriend's medical records
0 Comments
AP

Woman sentenced for accessing ex-boyfriend's medical records

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A woman who used to work at an Iowa hospital has been sentenced to five years of probation for improperly accessing her ex-boyfriend's medical records and distributing a photo of his injuries.

The U.S. Attorney's office for northern Iowa said the woman, who now lives in Las Vegas, pleaded guilty to wrongfully accessing her ex-boyfriend's records in 2017 while she worked a hospital in Cedar Rapids.

Prosecutors say the 41-year-old woman took a picture of a medical photo and sent it to another person. That third person then sent the photo back to the ex-boyfriend on Facebook messenger with taunting language and emojis. Prosecutors did not describe what was depicted in the picture.

In addition to probation, the woman was ordered to pay a $1,000 fine and she was barred from working in a job where she would have access to medical records during probation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Can CO2 be transformed into jet fuel?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News