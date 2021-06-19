Words hard to find when man thanks woman for kidney donation

“We all started getting really concerned about two years ago,” said Jordan Moenck, his niece. “I remember when we saw him in 2019, he was a shell of who he used to be.”

That’s when the family rallied through social media campaigns, window stickers and ads on Facebook to find a donor — something Moore casually noticed on her phone while scrolling through Facebook in February 2020.

Though she always was willing to be an organ donor, it wasn’t something she had thought about in depth before.

“Oh, I’m his blood type,” Moore remembered thinking. “Did I think of cutting my kidney out before that moment? No.”

But after confirming the match through extensive testing for blood type, antibodies, her own kidney function, tests to ensure the kidney wouldn’t be rejected and tests to ensure she could live with one kidney, she committed herself to going through with it.

“I can’t expect someone to help me if I won’t be willing to help,” said Moore, director of early childhood education with Xavier Catholic Schools. “He’s got grand kids. If (my kids) needed something, I would hope someone would help them.”

But the gravity of her selflessness hasn’t quite hit her yet.