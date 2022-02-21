Ice main hazard of storm Monday into Tuesday for southern Wisconsin, while heavy snow hits to north

A day after highs broke 50 for the first time this year, southern Wisconsin could see up to a quarter-inch of ice and northern Wisconsin a foot or more of snow as a big storm system moves through the central U.S. Monday and Tuesday, according to forecasters.

The National Weather Service said multiple rounds of mixed precipitation are likely through Tuesday, with some areas of freezing drizzle and sleet from mid-morning through the afternoon Monday for southern Wisconsin and the main surge of freezing rain and sleet not arriving until Monday night. Some snow could fall Tuesday, and more snow and sleet would reduce the total ice accumulation.

The ice in southern Wisconsin could cause tree damage, power outages, and make travel “nearly impossible,” the Weather Service warned.

The Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for all of Wisconsin except for the northwestern corner of the state, where there is a winter storm warning. The advisory for southern Wisconsin runs from 5 p.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Expected snow totals include zero for southeastern Wisconsin, zero to a trace for Madison, 2 to 5 inches for La Crosse, 1 to 4 inches for Green Bay, 4 to 8 inches for Eau Claire, 4 to 7 inches for Wausau, 9 to 12 inches for Hayward, 14 to 18 inches for Ashland, and 12 to 17 inches for Superior.

Expected ice accumulation totals include 0.18 inches in Platteville, 0.2 inches in Madison, 0.09 inches in Wisconsin Dells, 0.16 inches in Janesville, 0.32 inches in Sheboygan, 0.17 inches in Milwaukee, and 0.03 inches in Kenosha.

"This is a multi-phase event, where several pieces of energy in the atmosphere will stretch out across the country to make the storms far-reaching," AccuWeather meteorologist Joseph Bauer said.

In Madison on Monday, there’s a 30% chance for rain between noon and 5 p.m., then freezing rain, with cloudy skies, a high near 33 and east winds around 15 miles per hour, the Weather Service said.

Overnight, there’s an 80% chance for freezing rain with possible ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 inches, as the low falls to around 21.

There’s a 90% chance of precipitation Tuesday in the form of freezing rain and sleet, possibly mixed with snow, before 3 p.m.; snow between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m.; and snow and freezing rain after 4 p.m., with possible ice accumulation of less than a tenth of an inch and possible snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half-inch. The high should be near 24 under mostly cloudy skies, with northeast winds at 10 to 15 mph turning out of the northwest in the afternoon.

The Weather Service said light snow accumulations are possible later Thursday into early Friday as another system moves through the region, with a 50% chance for snow showers after noon on Thursday and a 70% chance Thursday night, mainly before midnight.

Skies over Madison should be partly sunny Wednesday, mostly cloudy Thursday, partly sunny Friday, sunny Saturday, and mostly sunny Sunday, with highs near 19, 22, 21, 26 and 25, and lows Wednesday night through Saturday night around 11, 12, zero and 13.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts for the Madison area a wintry mix developing Monday evening; a wintry mix to snow, with a tenth of an inch to a quarter of an inch of ice overnight; light snow possible later Thursday into early Friday; and light snow possible Sunday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Monday through Sunday should be near 34, 26, 18, 20, 23, 28 and 25, and overnight lows around 22, 6, 8, 11, 4 and 19.

Sunday’s high in Madison was 51 at 3:40 p.m., 18 degrees above the normal high and 11 degrees below the record high of 62 for Feb. 20, set in 2017.

Sunday’s low in Madison was 18 at 1:24 a.m., 2 degrees above the normal low and 39 degrees above the record low of 21 below for Feb. 20, set in 1929.

No precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Sunday, leaving Madison’s February total at 0.19 inches, 0.84 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) stayed at 2.36 inches, 1.77 inches below normal. The 2022 precipitation total stayed at 0.67 inches, 1.83 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 20 is 0.98 inches in 1953.

With no snow on Sunday, Madison’s February total stayed at 2.2 inches, 7.2 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 17.8 inches, 17.3 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 18.4 inches, 20.3 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 20 is 4.5 inches in 1898.

Madison’s official snow depth is 3 inches.

