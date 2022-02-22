Ice, sleet, snow will make for hazardous travel on a miserable Tuesday across Wisconsin

Hazardous travel conditions will continue through Tuesday as a powerful storm system deliver more ice, sleet and snow, according to forecasters.

Another tenth of an inch or more of ice will fall across a large portion of southern Wisconsin, while a foot or more of snow will fall in far northwestern Wisconsin, the National Weather Service said.

Winter weather advisories are in force for all of Wisconsin, except for far northwestern Wisconsin, which is under a winter storm warning. The advisory for south-central Wisconsin lasts through 6 p.m.

For most of southern Wisconsin, the precipitation will likely waver between freezing rain/drizzle and sleet, with southeastern Wisconsin seeing more rain and areas to the north and west of Madison seeing more snow. Thunderstorms with sleet also are possible Tuesday morning into the early afternoon.

After some areas saw some ice accumulation Monday into early Tuesday, additional ice accumulation totals include 0.1 inches in Platteville, 0.11 in Madison, 0.14 in Sheboygan, 0.16 in Janesville, 0.18 in Milwaukee, and 0.06 in Kenosha.

Possible snow totals include a trace in Madison, an inch in Wisconsin Dells, 1 to 3 inches in La Crosse, up to 2 inches in Green Bay, 3 to 5 inches in Eau Claire, 2 to 5 inches in Wausau, 3 to 6 inches in Rhinelander, 5 to 7 inches in Hayward and Park Falls, 9 to 12 inches in Superior, and 13 to 16 inches in Ashland.

Numerous school districts that included Madison and Milwaukee canceled classes and activities Tuesday, Metro Transit said buses could be running late in Madison, trash and recycling collection was canceled in Madison, and 32 Streets Division trucks were applying salt when and where needed on main thoroughfares in Madison.

The powerful winter storm caused a chain reaction crash that injured at least six people in North Dakota, with a blizzard warning issued for parts of the Dakotas Tuesday. More than a foot of snow fell in parts of Minnesota on Monday.

AccuWeather reported Tuesday morning that more than 20 inches of snow had fallen in Washburn, just east of Duluth, Minnesota.

The powerful storm is the first of two systems that will take different tracks, with the second one later this week tracking more o the south, AccuWeather said.

In addition to the snow and ice in the Upper Midwest, severe weather was hitting on the southern side of the first storm.

The second storm is likely to bring about 3 to 6 inches of snow from central Missouri to northern Ohio and southeastern Michigan from late Wednesday night to Friday.

The Weather Service said lake effect snow showers are possible Wednesday night in eastern Wisconsin, with some minor accumulations possible. Additional snow is possible Thursday into Thursday night, with several inches possible and higher amounts closer to Lake Michigan.

In Madison on Tuesday, there’s a 90% chance for precipitation in the form of snow, freezing rain and sleet before 3 p.m., snow between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., some possible thunder, patchy fog before 3 p.m., possible ice accumulation of 0.1 to 0.2 of an inch and possible snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half-inch. The high should be near 25, with northeast winds at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

After an overnight low around 7 with wind chills of 5 below to 5, Wednesday should be partly sunny, with a high near 19, north winds of 5 to 10 mph and wind chills of 5 below to 5.

After a low overnight Wednesday into Thursday around 12, the next storm systems brings a 40% chance for snow Thursday, mainly after noon, and 70% Thursday night, with 1 to 2 inches possible

The high Thursday should be near 24, with northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph, and the low Thursday night around 12.

The Weather Service said quiet weather will follow into early next week, with no chances for precipitation.

Skies over Madison should be mostly sunny Friday, sunny Saturday, mostly sunny Sunday, and sunny Monday, with highs near 24, 34, 22 and 25, and lows Friday night through Sunday night around 9, 15 and 4.

27 Storm Track meteorologist Max Tsaparis forecasts a freezing rain/sleet mix to snow, with a tenth to a quarter of an inch of ice on Tuesday; light snow on Thursday, mainly later in the day into the night; light snow possible Friday morning; and flurries possible Sunday.

Tsaparis said highs for Madison Tuesday through Monday should be near 24, 19, 22, 23, 32, 23 and 26, and overnight lows around 6, 8, 13, 4, 14 and 5.

Monday’s high in Madison was 35 at 1:46 a.m., 2 degrees above the normal high and 27 degrees below the record high of 62 for Feb. 21, set in 2017.

Monday’s low in Madison was 25 at 11:59 p.m., 8 degrees above the normal low and 40 degrees above the record low of 15 below for Feb. 21, set in 1873 and 2008.

Officially, 0.01 inches of precipitation was recorded at the Dane County Regional Airport on Monday, boosting Madison’s February total to 0.2 inches, 0.89 inches below normal. The meteorological winter (December through February) precipitation total (rain plus snow converted to liquid) rose to 2.37 inches, 1.82 inches below normal. Madison’s 2022 precipitation total rose to 0.68 inches, 1.88 inches below normal.

Madison’s record precipitation for Feb. 21 is 1.54 inches in 1922.

With no snow on Monday, Madison’s February total stayed at 2.2 inches, 7.7 inches below normal. For meteorological winter, Madison has received 17.8 inches, 17.8 inches below normal. For the snow season (since July 1), Madison has received 18.4 inches, 20.8 inches below normal.

Madison’s record snowfall for Feb. 21 is 7.8 inches in 1993.

Madison’s official snow depth is 1 inch.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.