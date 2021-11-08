If he clears COVID-19 protocols, Packers' Aaron Rodgers will start vs. Seattle

The only thing standing in the way of Aaron Rodgers’ return to the starting lineup is COVID-19 — not missing practice all week in the lead-up to next Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field.

According to NFL protocols, the earliest that Rodgers can return to the Green Bay Packers’ headquarters is Saturday. That’s when the COVID-19 positive quarterback’s 10-day quarantine expires, and as long as he is no longer infected with the coronavirus and no longer has symptoms, he will start against the Seahawks, coach Matt LaFleur said.

Even though that means Rodgers won’t have practiced throughout the week.

“Absolutely,” LaFleur said after the Packers lost 13-7 to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday with backup Jordan Love playing in Rodgers’ stead. “He’s our starting quarterback.

“I think he’s gone through enough where, yeah, you’d like guys to practice all week long. But I don’t think it’s absolutely imperative to be able to do that. We just have to make sure he’s well in-tune with our plan and he feels good about it, and that we Zoom him in for the meetings or whatever it may be. But we’ll see where we’re at toward the end of the week.”

Rodgers told SiriusXM’s “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday that he is feeling good after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms Tuesday evening and testing positive on Wednesday. Because he is unvaccinated, Rodgers was immediately banished for 10 days, according to the league’s stringent protocols, whereas a vaccinated player can return to the team as soon as he is asymptomatic and has two negative tests 24 hours apart.

Wide receiver Davante Adams, who is vaccinated, still took about 10 days to get those two negative tests and be symptom-free, so perhaps Rodgers’ vaccination status wouldn’t have mattered either way. But, had he been vaccinated, he could have been back in the building and back on the practice field sometime this week. Instead, Love will take the starters reps throughout the week and will be prepared if somehow Rodgers isn’t cleared and can’t play against the Seahawks.

“If he’s not available until the end of the week, or whatever, somebody’s going to take the reps,” LaFleur said of Rodgers. “Again, it’ll be a great opportunity for Jordan to continue to grow as a quarterback and get those reps, and then we’ll see where he is at the end of the week.”

Special teams woes

While Love didn’t necessarily play well enough to win, even a performance that he described as “not good enough” might have been good enough if not for the Packers special teams units making three costly mistakes: A 40-yard missed field goal on which kicker Mason Crosby appeared unhappy with either the snap from new long-snapper Steven Wirtel or the hold by punter Corey Bojorquez; a 37-yard field goal that was blocked; and a turnover when punt returner Amari Rodgers let the ball hit the ground and it bounced off Malik Taylor and was recovered by the Chiefs.

“Obviously we could have used the six points (on the field goals),” LaFleur said. “And we basically gave them points when we fumbled the ball. We can’t have that happen.”

Asked if he thought Rodgers should have fielded the punt that hit Taylor, LaFleur replied, “I’ll have to look at it a little closer and I’ll give you a better answer tomorrow.”

Injuries strike again

On a day that the Packers got Adams and Allen Lazard back from the reserve/COVID-19 list after they missed last week’s win in Arizona, and deep-threat wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling back from injured reserve after he missed five games with a hamstring injury, the Packers endured a host of health issues — including losing one player during pregame warmups.

Cornerback Eric Stokes suffered a knee injury during pregame drills and did not play. Defensive tackle Kenny Clark left the game with a back injury late in the first half and did not return, and defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster was rolled up on late in the game, too.

“That’s just how this league goes. Just about every week we’re playing without one of our key guys,” said cornerback Kevin King, who returned to action for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury at Cincinnati on Oct. 10. “But that’s the mentality we have all up and down on the roster. Everybody’s ready, everybody’s prepared. If it gets to that, we know what to do out there.”

Asked what exactly happened to Stokes, who stayed on the sideline throughout the game, LaFleur said he didn’t think the injury was a long-term problem.

“It was just a freak thing in pregame. (Stokes) went up for a ball and kind of landed wrong,” LaFleur said. “We’ll get further evaluation on it. We’re hopeful.”

