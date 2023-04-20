If state lawmakers want to survey University of Wisconsin System faculty and administrators on free speech, they need to do something they didn't do for a similar survey of students last fall, the student survey's producer said Thursday.
Fund it.
"I'm serious," said Tim Shiell, director of the UW-Stout Menard Center for the Study of Institutions and Innovation, during an Assembly Committee on Colleges and Universities hearing, held at UW-Eau Claire. "If this is a serious priority for the Legislature, then the unfunded mandates don't accomplish anything."
Last fall the System released the results of its controversial survey, in which students were asking how much students self-censor or decline to share opinions in class, and how often students consider ideas different than their own.
Republicans often accuse colleges of suppressing conservative views in classrooms and in who is invited to speak on campus.
But the survey was an expensive venture, Shiell said. To administer it, the System tapped into a $100,000 donation from the Menard family and pulled another $100,000 from its trust fund for incentives to participate.
Going forward, it's unrealistic to expect more while relying on reserves and donations, he said.
Rep. Jerry O'Connor, R-Fond du Lac, was one lawmaker who suggested surveying faculty and administrators, citing the influence educators have when shaping the minds of students.
"Maybe the No. 1 influencer, or influencing group, in Wisconsin, those are the people that teach our young folks in this state," O'Connor said. "Knowing what they think, or what their perceptions are, I think would have great value."
"(The) investment can be worth the value, because this is about long-term sustainability of our society," Geoffrey Peterson, professor of political science and American Indian Studies at UW-Eau Claire, added. "I think this is the most critical issue that came up in this entire discussion, is that we don't know anything about the things we should know."
The Joint Finance Committee, controlled by Republicans, is in the process of determining what, if any, increases the System might see in the next biennial budget.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' proposed budget would give the System an additional $305.9 million, but Republicans, who control both chambers of the Legislature, indicated that they will again build their own budget proposal that isn't based on Evers' plan.
Thursday's informational hearing was part of a series of discussions this spring about free speech on campuses. A couple of the panels will be moderated by System President Jay Rothman, who approved moving forward with the student free speech survey last fall.
So far, lawmakers haven't produced any legislation, but a few informal ideas, including the staff survey, have been discussed.
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
After budget cuts and consolidations, the campus' enrollment is down 90% from 2014, and UW-Platteville was ordered to shutter the campus.
With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch, UW-Madison lured students out of dorms by offering incentives to live elsewhere.
Management companies are seeing some of their housing in prime areas sell out three to four weeks faster than previous years.
A new Early Learning Center that opened in 2021 at MATC's Truax campus doubled capacity, and a facility at the Goodman South campus could be next.
UW-Madison doctorate student Kirstan Gimse found the courage to go back to school a decade ago from a chemistry professor she would wait on.