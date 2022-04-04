If you're blind, can you have someone else deliver your ballot in Wisconsin? Depends on whom you ask

The delivery of Judith Rasmussen’s Braille ballot was stalled in the mail.

Rasmussen, who is blind, said she has always used Braille ballots to vote since they were first offered by the Madison Clerk’s Office, one of only a few offices that create the ballots in Wisconsin.

Ahead of the April 5 election, she requested her Braille ballot and was told that it had been put in the mail by the clerk’s office on March 16. When it still had not arrived a week later, she requested and received a typical absentee ballot. But she couldn’t fill that out herself: there’s no way for a blind person can read it.

So she called a friend who had to come over to her apartment and read the ballot out to her. She replied how she wanted the ballot filled out on her behalf, and she had to trust that friend to be honest in filling out the ballot and not making any mistakes. Then, she had him put the ballot into an envelope so she could drop it into the outgoing mail in her apartment building.

By having to rely on someone else to help her vote, Rasmussen gave up the privacy that most voters have over their ballot.

By having to rely on the United States Postal Service to deliver her ballot, Rasmussen’s ability to have her vote count could have been lost entirely. She does not know if it will have arrived by the end of the day Tuesday, the deadline for absentee ballots to have arrived.

“Mailing it this time, I did put it in my outgoing mail a week ago. But our mail in Madison goes all the way to Milwaukee before it comes back here to be distributed,” she said in a Monday phone interview. “I’m unsure whether it will be delivered by (Tuesday) to be counted.”

“Being able to vote absentee is an important provision for people with vision impairment and vision loss. Being able to vote at the polls is equally important,” said Denise Jess, executive director of the Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired, where Rasmussen works. “We (people who have visual impairment) have so many transportation and access barriers.”

Jess called it "a huge benefit" to allow ballots to be delivered on behalf of another because "if I trust you and I put my ballot into your hands, then I know my vote will count.

"If I put my ballot out in a mailbox, even then I have to trust the postal network," she continued. “It leaves us intensely vulnerable."

How Braille ballots work According to Wisconsin Council of the Blind & Visually Impaired Executive Director Denise Jess, just 2% of visually impaired and blind people actually can read Braille. “Just saying ‘Here’s a Braille ballot’ is not sufficient" to allow people who have a visual impairment to vote, Jess said. Jess has been visually impaired since birth but never learned to read Braille. She said she prefers to vote in person, using the specialized technology required to be available at polling places. It keeps polling places accountable and ensures that she, as a blind person, is seen by the public. Still, for some voters, like Judith Rasmussen, absentee ballots in Braille are the preferred mode of voting. “I can do it by feel.” Here’s how it works: Each race’s title and the names of the candidates are "printed" in Braille. Then, next to each name is a vertical line of raised dots. The voter is instructed to use a pen to write over the raised dots. Because Braille takes up more space than print and also requires specific paper, those ballots tend to be significantly bigger and are not fed into voting machines. Instead, when a Braille ballot is delivered to a polling place, the ballot will be “remade” by a poll worker on a separate ballot, which then can be fed into the machine in place of the Braille ballot. At polling places, it is common for accessible voting machines to be made available, which often have headsets through which visually impaired voters can listen to ballots read aloud and use a tactile device to make selections. That’s one of the few ways visually impaired voters can be sure their vote is secret. With Braille voting or absentee voting with assistance from another, the voter is entrusting another person to transcribe their desires correctly and honestly.

Overlapping laws

Laws in recent decades have aimed to make it easier for people with disabilities to vote. But the changes have been questioned and challenged by some who fear election fraud if laws are loosened too much.

The result has been inconsistent interpretations of state law, as seen in Wisconsin during the ongoing spring election.

If someone were to try to deliver an absentee ballot, such as their spouse or friend or anyone else, to the village halls of Mount Pleasant or Caledonia, election officials there would reject it. They say the voter or the USPS, must be the one to deliver the ballot.

In the City of Racine, if the person delivering the ballot says that they are "an authorized representative" of the voter, then the ballot will be accepted.

Advocates for both sides of Racine's interpretation say that the relevant state law is unambiguous in their favor.

It reads, in part, that "the envelope (containing the absentee ballot) shall be mailed by the elector, or delivered in person, to the municipal clerk issuing the ballot or ballots."

Those opposed to how Racine is interpreting the law point out that state law does not explicitly allow ballots to be delivered on behalf of another person, and thus shouldn’t be allowed.

Those on the City of Racine’s side argue that the law does not preclude having someone else deliver your ballot. They also cite the federal Voting Rights Act which states that "any voter who requires assistance to vote by reason of blindness, disability, or inability to read or write may be given assistance by a person of the voter’s choice, other than the voter’s employer or agent of that employer or officer or agent of the voter’s union."

In court

One Waukesha County judge ruled in January that, under his reading of the law, ballot harvesting/delivering ballots on behalf of another in Wisconsin is illegal.

That judge, Michael Bohren, also issued an injunction that bars the Wisconsin Election Commission from giving advisement that indicates it is legal how ballots can be delivered on behalf of another, that injunction is not binding to any of the more than 1,800 clerks statewide charged with running Wisconsin's elections.

The case is expected to be settled by the Wisconsin Supreme Court this summer.

Wanggaard: State law being violated

State Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, alleges that the City of Racine is violating state law and has taken to publicly criticizing the city’s policies.

“The City of Racine is willfully ignoring state law when it comes to absentee ballots,” he said in a Sunday afternoon news release that called for "sanctions" on Racine Mayor Cory Mason and/or City Clerk Tara Coolidge."

In a follow-up phone interview Monday, he said: “You can’t deliver anyone else’s ballot, period.”

After noting the federal law that the city is citing, Wanggaard replied: “First of all, this isn’t a federal election.” On Tuesday, only local elections and referendums, and regional court judge seats, are on ballots in Wisconsin.

Wanggaard then said that the city’s policy “is not making any distinction between if the voter is someone who is an average voter or who has one of those issues,” such as those who are blind or have a physical disability.

For someone to designate another to deliver their ballot, citing the federal law allowing it for those with disabilities, Wanggaard said the person delivering the ballot should have “to prove that you’ve got a blind person that they’re doing that for.”

The City Clerk's office says it is taking those delivering ballots at their word, without seeking proof of another party's disability.

“Racine is advocating for ballot harvesting,” Wanggaard continued, referring to the practice of one person collecting a number of absentee ballots and delivering them all to a clerk’s office at once. “That is illegal. That is not the intent of the law. There’s plenty of opportunity for people to vote … there are so many ways that people are allowed to vote, and people get a little bit ridiculous.”

On dropboxes Judith Rasmussen said that in 2020, at the peak of COVID-19 fears, she once dropped off an absentee ballot in a dropbox to vote. Dropboxes are not currently being used anywhere for voting in Wisconsin, although they were used widely in both right-leaning and left-leaning areas leading up to the 2020 election. “One time during the pandemic, some friends did pick me up, drove me to the dropbox,” where she was able to drop her Braille ballot into the dropbox herself, Rasmussen said. “The dropboxes are a good idea … The more people who can vote in this democracy, the better.” Many Wisconsin Republicans are looking to ban ballot dropboxes, while state Sen. Kathy Bernier, a Republican who previously worked as a local clerk, has proposed allowing but limiting their use to four dropboxes at most per municipality.

'Intensely vulnerable'

Jess said “it is absurd” for it to be legal to have someone assist you with filling out your ballot, but then have it be illegal for that same person to drive it over to a polling place and drop it off.

“It’s a huge barrier,” Jess said. “For many folks with disabilities … because we do not drive, getting that ballot to the clerks can be a challenge.”

Responding to Wanggaard's complaint, Coolidge said in an email: "The City of Racine is accepting absentee ballots in person from the voter, or an agent or authorized representative of the voter. Those returning absentee ballots in person have been asked to answer if they are the voter or an agent or authorized representative of the voter, if they state no they have been turned away and the ballot was not accepted."

Coolidge continued: "I have long fought for EVERY (Coolidge's emphasis) citizen who is legally able to vote to have an opportunity to vote. This includes Americans with disabilities who may be unable to physically return their ballot. I refuse to be the obstacle that prevents Americans with disabilities from submitting their absentee ballots. Although I am not a policy maker, nor an elected official, I take democracy extremely seriously and wish those on either side of the aisle would fact check prior to making announcements that attempt to tarnish the integrity of our democratic process."

She added that neither "Sen. Wanggaard nor his staff called or contacted the City of Racine Clerk’s Office."

