Illinois activist facing felony, misdemeanor charges for alleged actions during Kenosha protests

According to the criminal complaint, the felony charge is based on a statement McLemore made on his Facebook page in which he allegedly said he “was mad enough to try to break the officer’s fingers,” the statement posted along with a photo and video of him allegedly kicking the door of the Public Safety Building during a protest outside. The officer was not injured.

Reached by phone Friday afternoon, McLemore said he had just learned of the charges. “Kenosha County is refusing to charge the officer that shot Jacob Blake, but now they want to charge Clyde McLemore,” he said.

Recapping events

McLemore was among a group of people protesting at Civic Center Park on the afternoon of Aug. 24. Local officials had been scheduled to hold a press conference about the Blake shooting and protest in the community. The press conference was scheduled to be held in the park, but was moved inside the Public Safety Building because of the crowd in the park.

When Mayor John Antaramian arrived at the Public Safety Building for the press conference, an angry group of about 50 people were outside. They attempted to force their way inside, where local and state officials and members of the media had already gathered in the lobby.

Protesters damaged the door in their efforts to get inside.