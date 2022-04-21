Illinois CNA accused of stealing thousands from elderly man in Wisconsin

A 32-year-old Arlington Heights, Ill., woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly man in Pleasant Prairie.

Marqueeta A. Moore was charged Monday in Kenosha County Circuit Court with felonies of theft of moveable property, financial transaction fraud and fraudulent use of a credit card with modifiers for the victim being an elderly person.

Pleasant Prairie Police responded to Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie Hospital to speak with a then 68-year-old man about a stolen wallet on Jan. 24.

Upon arrival, the man reportedly stated he had been staying and receiving treatment at Grande Prairie Health and Rehabilitation Center and was transported to Froedtert South on Jan. 17 for an emergency, according to the criminal complaint.

When he was transported to the hospital he was unable to bring any of his personal belongings with him, including his wallet.

The man reportedly asked his social worker at the rehabilitation center to check on his wallet, which he last saw on Jan. 16. Staff and police were reportedly unable to locate the wallet and the man noticed more than a dozen suspicious charges on his debit and credit card statements totally some $5,100.

On Jan. 27, an investigating officer spoke with the man who stated his laptop was also missing from the rehabilitation center when he arrived back into his room.

Because one of the fraudulent charges was reportedly used to pay a ComEd electricity bill in Illinois, officers contacted the agency to obtain the name and address for the account associated with it.

The address associated with the account led investigators to Moore. Moore allegedly worked as a CNA in the garden area, near the victim’s room, at the rehabilitation center on the day he was transported to the hospital, according to the complaint.

Moore’s last day at Grande Prairie was Jan. 28. She was reportedly employed through National Staffing Solutions based out of Florida.

On Feb. 18, Moore was interviewed by Pleasant Prairie Police and reportedly stated she worked with the victim in January.

Moore reportedly stated “I worked there when he was there and when he left… so…” and went on to state she did not take his wallet and “didn’t charge all that stuff that you said I charged.”

When officers attempted to get clarification, Moore reportedly said “Well, I didn’t say I charged a single thing.” When officers brought up the ComEd charge, Moore reportedly said, “Well, obviously you got my name, you got my husband’s stuff, what am I supposed to say, ‘Oh I didn’t do it?’”

Still, Moore allegedly denied giving the card to anyone else and making the transactions adding, “I don’t know about all that other stuff, that’s petty stuff” and “If I’m going to steal something, it’s going to be something that I need.” Officers reportedly asked Moore if she used a laptop to make the payments, to which she faintly stated “yup.” When asked if she took the man’s laptop Moore reportedly stated she didn’t know anything about a laptop.

Investigators also informed Moore she was under investigation for theft and use of a credit card from a patient at The Bay at Burlington Health and Rehabilitation in 2019, with hundreds of dollars of fraudulent transactions allegedly listed under her email address for Footlocker and Prime Video, among other things, according to the complaint. Moore reportedly told officers nothing ever came of that investigation.

Her initial appearance is set for May 10 in intake court.

