Illinois man who hit 125 mph in chase on I-94 in Kenosha County caught after crash, authorities say

YORKVILLE — A 23-year-old man allegedly drove faster than 125 mph in a police chase and later told an officer, “I don’t remember my name, I’m too drunk.”
Tyshaun D. Carey, from North Chicago, Illinois, was charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 2:44 a.m. on April 23, a trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle deviating between three lanes of traffic on Interstate 94 north of Highway H.
The trooper activated his emergency lights and sirens and noticed the vehicle change lanes and increase speed. The vehicle rapidly accelerated to 120 mph as it was approaching Highway 11 and deviated across four lanes. The trooper reached 125 mph but the vehicle continued to increase distance between them. The trooper lost sight of the vehicle and terminated the pursuit which lasted 6 miles.
People are also reading…
At 2:54 a.m., the trooper was notified by Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office that the suspect vehicle had crashed at the intersection of highways N and D. Two suspects fled from the vehicle. Firearms were found in the vehicle.
The two suspects who fled the vehicle were located in a vehicle parked in the backyard of a residence on Highway D. The suspect in the driver’s seat, identified as Carey, said “I don’t remember my name, I’m too drunk.” He had droopy, glassy, bloodshot eyes and said “I was just getting a ride home, I’m too drunk to drive.”
The trooper confirmed the vehicle that crashed was the same one that fled from him. He visited Carey at the hospital who said he was sleeping in the passenger seat of the vehicle and woke up when it crashed. He said he ran because he is afraid of police. A Kenosha deputy identified Carey as the driver of the vehicle.
Carey was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Sept. 6, 2022
Today's mugshots: Sept. 6
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Darnell A. Armour
Darnell A. Armour, Madison, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Crystal M. Benish
Crystal M. Benish, 1000 block of Southeast Frontage Road, Racine, possession of THC.
Amonte M. Braden
Amonte M. Braden, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor theft, felony bail jumping.
Tyshaun D. Carey
Tyshaun D. Carey, North Chicago, Illinois, attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety.
Liatifah R. Curtis
Liatifah R. Curtis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, battery to a law enforcement officer, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Colton J. Fink
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Colton J. Fink, 1400 block of Park Place, Union Grove, attempt threat to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct.
Joseph L. McLaurin
Joseph L. McLaurin, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, fourth degree sexual assault, disorderly conduct, felony bail jumping.
Bradley A. Moddes
Bradley A. Moddes, 3600 block of Carter Street, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Gabriel Murguia
Gabriel Murguia, 2000 block of Case Avenue, Racine, felony bail jumping, disorderly conduct.
Carl A. Rogers-Irish
Carl A. Rogers-Irish, Homeless, Racine, felony intimidation of a witness (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jeontae Snow
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jeontae Snow, 400 block of Luedtke Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, receiving stolen firearm, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams).
Ronnell A. Spruiel
Ronnell A. Spruiel, 2500 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of cocaine, possession of cocaine, possession of THC.
Rondell D. Walker
Rondell D. Walker, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of cocaine.
Jaquell D. Allen
Jaquell D. Allen, 12800 block of 71st Street, Kenosha, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
Jovany J. Butler
Jovany J. Butler, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Michael D. Canady
Michael D. Canady, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Monica M. Hoffmann
Monica M. Hoffmann, 2000 block of Domanik Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Tommie L. Kelley II
Tommie L. Kelley II, 400 block of Main Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Briana C. Scaletta
Briana C. Scaletta, 1400 block of Park Place, Union Grove, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC.
Mariah M. Tirado
Mariah M. Tirado, 2300 block of Meachem Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Alysson L. Torres
Alysson L. Torres, 1600 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).