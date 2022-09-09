Illinois man who hit 125 mph in chase on I-94 in Kenosha County caught after crash, authorities say

YORKVILLE — A 23-year-old man allegedly drove faster than 125 mph in a police chase and later told an officer, “I don’t remember my name, I’m too drunk.”

Tyshaun D. Carey, from North Chicago, Illinois, was charged with felony counts of attempting to flee or elude an officer and second-degree recklessly endangering safety.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 2:44 a.m. on April 23, a trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle deviating between three lanes of traffic on Interstate 94 north of Highway H.

The trooper activated his emergency lights and sirens and noticed the vehicle change lanes and increase speed. The vehicle rapidly accelerated to 120 mph as it was approaching Highway 11 and deviated across four lanes. The trooper reached 125 mph but the vehicle continued to increase distance between them. The trooper lost sight of the vehicle and terminated the pursuit which lasted 6 miles.

At 2:54 a.m., the trooper was notified by Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office that the suspect vehicle had crashed at the intersection of highways N and D. Two suspects fled from the vehicle. Firearms were found in the vehicle.

The two suspects who fled the vehicle were located in a vehicle parked in the backyard of a residence on Highway D. The suspect in the driver’s seat, identified as Carey, said “I don’t remember my name, I’m too drunk.” He had droopy, glassy, bloodshot eyes and said “I was just getting a ride home, I’m too drunk to drive.”

The trooper confirmed the vehicle that crashed was the same one that fled from him. He visited Carey at the hospital who said he was sleeping in the passenger seat of the vehicle and woke up when it crashed. He said he ran because he is afraid of police. A Kenosha deputy identified Carey as the driver of the vehicle.

Carey was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is on Sept. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.