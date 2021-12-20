Illinois woman drove 116 mph with child in car on I-90/94, fled traffic stop, police say

An Illinois woman is facing felony charges after an officer pulled her over on Interstate 90/94 near Lisbon for allegedly driving 116 mph with a child in the vehicle, and she then sped away from the traffic stop, police said.

Cierra Pickett, 24, of Robbins, Illinois, is charged with felony attempting to flee or elude an officer and misdemeanor neglecting a child where specified harm did not occur. If convicted she faces up to three years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $10,000, or both, for the felony charge.

According to the criminal complaint:

On Sept. 11 Trooper Eric Lloyd was parked in the mile marker 64 crossover on Interstate 90/94 near Lisbon when he observed a vehicle pass his position traveling visibly over the posted speed limit. Lloyd was unable to get a speed reading but estimated the vehicle was traveling over 100 mph.

Lloyd pulled out and began catching up to the vehicle, eventually doing so west of New Lisbon. Upon catching up with the vehicle he activated his radar and received a reading that the vehicle was traveling at 116 mph. After locking in the speed on his radar he confirmed the speed by pacing the vehicle for a short time.

Lloyd activated his emergency lights and siren and initiated a traffic stop, with the vehicle pulling over at about mile marker 59. Approaching the vehicle Lloyd observed a female driver, male passenger and a young female child in a booster seat in the backseat Lloyd estimated at age four.

The driver stated she did not know how fast she was going, and when told her speed she stated she did not know she was going that fast. She stated she did not have her driver’s license on her, but identified herself in writing as Cierra Pickett and provided her date of birth.

Lloyd performed a records check on the two adult occupants. The vehicle was registered to Pickett, and she had a valid license with physical descriptors matching her appearance.

As Lloyd returned to his cruiser Pickett pulled away at a high rate of speed. After advising dispatch that the vehicle left the traffic stop Lloyd activated his siren and attempted to catch up to the vehicle.

The vehicle began cutting in and around other vehicles while switching between lanes, and Lloyd was unable to gain on the vehicle over two miles. After the vehicle passed a semi on the right shoulder Lloyd informed dispatch he was not pursuing the vehicle further out of concern for the child’s safety. A check of gas stations in Camp Douglas and Oakdale did not locate the vehicle.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Pickett.

