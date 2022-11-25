'I'm (expletive) drunk': Kenosha man stole truck with snowplow and damaged property, police say

RACINE — A Kenosha man allegedly took a truck with a snow plow attached and struck other people's property with it in Racine last weekend.
Oswaldo Padilla-Reyes, 25, of the 2000 block of 65th Street, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 1 a.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to West Boulevard and Taylor Avenue for a pickup truck driving around with a plow and striking property.
Officers arrived and located the truck and identified the driver as Padilla-Reyes. He had the odor of alcohol coming from him and had slurred speech. He said "I'm (expletive) drunk," and he was taken into custody for an OWI.
A woman called dispatch and said that the pickup truck belonged to her. She said Padilla-Reyes was staying at her place but was told he could not drive any of her vehicles. Video footage showed him leaving her residence at 12:53 a.m. and stumbling in the backyard.
People are also reading…
Padilla-Reyes was given a $2,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Nov. 21, 2022
Today's mugshots: Nov. 21
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Dennis M. Drakes
Dennis M. Drakes, 5600 block of 73rd Street, Kenosha, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Romer L. Mullen
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Romer L. Mullen, 5000 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Nathaniel Allen Beliunas
Nathaniel Allen Beliunas, 1400 block of High Street, Union Grove, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Richard L. Sallmann
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Richard L. Sallmann, Delavan, Wisconsin, attempt first degree intentional homicide, strangulation and suffocation, second degree sexual assault, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct.
Robert Alan Adams
Robert Alan Adams, 15900 block of Durand Avenue, Union Grove, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Deangelo V. Herron
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Deangelo V. Herron, 1200 block of William Street, Racine, possession of THC, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments).
Courtney N. Hood
Courtney N. Hood, 1400 block of Monroe Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct.
Anthony J. Jackson
Anthony J. Jackson, 1900 block of Kearney Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Andrew J. Koenen
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Andrew J. Koenen, 4000 block of 28th Avenue, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).
Oswaldo Padilla-Reyes
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Oswaldo Padilla-Reyes, 2000 block of 65th Street, Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Rodney A. Pettis Jr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Rodney A. Pettis Jr., 1500 block of Ann Street, Racine, pointing a firearm at another (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Jamee J. Prida
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jamee J. Prida, 4000 block of 28th Avenue, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (less than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, neglecting a child (specified harm did not occur and child under 6 years of age).
Corrie M. Reif
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Corrie M. Reif, Manitowoc, Wisconsin, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Ziare S. Dalton
Ziare S. Dalton, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, conspiracy to commit deliver of schedule I or II narcotics (use of a dangerous weapon), conspiracy to commit delivery of methamphetamine (use of a dangerous weapon).