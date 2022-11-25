'I'm (expletive) drunk': Kenosha man stole truck with snowplow and damaged property, police say

RACINE — A Kenosha man allegedly took a truck with a snow plow attached and struck other people's property with it in Racine last weekend.

Oswaldo Padilla-Reyes, 25, of the 2000 block of 65th Street, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 1 a.m. on Sunday, officers were sent to West Boulevard and Taylor Avenue for a pickup truck driving around with a plow and striking property.

Officers arrived and located the truck and identified the driver as Padilla-Reyes. He had the odor of alcohol coming from him and had slurred speech. He said "I'm (expletive) drunk," and he was taken into custody for an OWI.

A woman called dispatch and said that the pickup truck belonged to her. She said Padilla-Reyes was staying at her place but was told he could not drive any of her vehicles. Video footage showed him leaving her residence at 12:53 a.m. and stumbling in the backyard.

Padilla-Reyes was given a $2,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 8 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.