Immanuel Goveas, Maya Jadhav declared co-champions of Badger State Spelling Bee

To the 12-year-old Maya, Saturday’s bee, conducted over Zoom, was “less exciting” than three previous trips to the state contest that’s normally held in Mitby Theater on the Madison Area Technical College’s Truax campus.

“We didn’t have to go anywhere special or walk up on the stage or anything like that,” said Maya, who won the Madison All-City Spelling Bee for a second time in February.

Immanuel, 13, who returned to the state bee for a fourth consecutive year, agreed the experience was “definitely different to not be on the stage, but I still had fun with it.”

Maya said while the words she correctly spelled were not included on a prep list provided to spellers by the organizer of the national bee, she was already familiar with them from studying.

“I think I’m just going to keep revising all the words I’ve seen before,” she said about preparation plans ahead of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee.