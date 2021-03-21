 Skip to main content
Immanuel Goveas, Maya Jadhav declared co-champions of Badger State Spelling Bee
Immanuel Goveas, Maya Jadhav declared co-champions of Badger State Spelling Bee

  • Updated
Wisconsin’s two most recent spelling bee champions again displayed their skill Saturday.

After 20 rounds in the 2021 Badger State Spelling Bee — the majority of them between just two contestants — Immanuel Goveas and Maya Jadhav were declared co-champions of the annual competition, which was held online this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maya, a seventh-grade student at Fitchburg’s Eagle School, placed first in last year’s state bee and in 2019. Immanuel, an eighth-grader at North Middle School in Menomonee Falls, was similarly crowned a co-champion of the 2018 Badger State Spelling Bee, which is sponsored by the Wisconsin State Journal.

To the 12-year-old Maya, Saturday’s bee, conducted over Zoom, was “less exciting” than three previous trips to the state contest that’s normally held in Mitby Theater on the Madison Area Technical College’s Truax campus.

“We didn’t have to go anywhere special or walk up on the stage or anything like that,” said Maya, who won the Madison All-City Spelling Bee for a second time in February.

Immanuel, 13, who returned to the state bee for a fourth consecutive year, agreed the experience was “definitely different to not be on the stage, but I still had fun with it.”

Maya said while the words she correctly spelled were not included on a prep list provided to spellers by the organizer of the national bee, she was already familiar with them from studying.

“I think I’m just going to keep revising all the words I’ve seen before,” she said about preparation plans ahead of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Inspired to get into spelling bees by his sister Veronica, who was the 2016 state champion, Immanuel said he credits the support of his family and teachers for his continued success.

“I’m really excited and honored to represent Wisconsin,” he said.

Eighth-grade student Ty Blacker, 14, who attends Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo, placed third. It was his first time at the Badger State Spelling Bee.

“I’m pretty excited,” he said. “I guaranteed myself a spot in nationals. It was pretty adrenaline-rushing.”

As the top three finishers, Immanuel, Maya and Ty will represent Wisconsin in the national contest this summer.

Saturday’s competition had the state’s 10 top spellers face off in a traditional-format bee after they scored the highest out of a group of 55 students in an online spelling and vocabulary test Thursday.

After the fifth round of words, the bee was down to Immanuel and Maya, with neither missing a beat. Judges for the event declared Immanuel and Maya co-champions after 15 consecutive rounds of the pair successfully spelling words.

As part of her string of words, Maya corrected spelled “drosometer,” an instrument used to measure the quantity of dew, and the French-originating dish “cassoulet.”

Immanuel spelled “crannog” — an artificial, fortified island constructed in water in prehistoric Ireland and Scotland — and “quadriga,” a chariot drawn by four horses, during his successful streak.

Traditionally held in the Washington, D.C., area, the Scripps National Spelling Bee will be conducted primarily online this year. But the top 10 to 12 contestants who advance through preliminary rounds will compete on July 8 in Orlando in the national finals.

Immanuel Goveas

Goveas
Maya Jadhav

Jadhav
Ty Blacker

Blacker

