UW-Madison will aggressively seek a new College of Engineering building as its top priority in the upcoming state budget cycle as growth stagnates and faculty compete with one another for coveted and increasingly limited lab space.
Even with six buildings, space is limited. The college’s newest building is two decades old; space constraints are immediately obvious throughout all of the buildings as equipment and filing cabinets line the hallways regardless of where you are. In many of the labs, the only open space left is narrow walkways.
A proposed new 340,000-square-foot building on the Engineering campus would offer flexible lab space adaptable to future technology. It would also allow the college to increase student enrollment, as it can currently accept 1,200 new students out of 8,000 yearly applicants, College of Engineering Dean Ian Robertson said.
Admissions staff tell Robertson that of those applicants, 2,000 are deserving of a spot in the engineering program. With more space, the college would partially close that gap and increase its population to 5,500 students, Robertson said. It’s not possible without it, he added.
Where they’d live is another matter, as UW-Madison grapples with on- and off-campus housing crunches.
“We’re leaving an awful lot of students to pursue engineering somewhere else,” Robertson said. “That, to me, is a problem, especially when I look at Illinois, Michigan, Purdue, Ohio State. They’re almost double our size ... we haven’t grown at all.”
Both UW-Madison and the University of Wisconsin System have listed a new engineering building as their top priority in the state’s 2023-25 biennial budget. The $356 million project will be partially funded with $150 million in grants and gifts, but the remaining balance will require borrowing, which must be approved by the Republican-controlled state Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
In addition to making more space for engineering students, the proposed building would open up space for those who teach. Lab-stealing and physical space constraints are persistent problems for the College of Engineering, which is bursting at the seams.
With so little wiggle room, it’s hard to guarantee new hires office space and harder to offer research amenities, Robertson said. Limited space also means researchers are having to turn away grants or federal projects because there isn’t the space to expand.
Mechanical engineer Christian Franck, who studies brain trauma and prevention, is getting close to the root of what causes brain injuries at cellular and even molecular levels.
Franck has been able to make progress in recent years as his program has grown, now with eight graduate students. But it’s getting more difficult to recruit the next wave of top talent and simply find the physical space to put new equipment necessary to advance Franck’s research.
“When you’re space-limited, we can’t bring in any more high-tech equipment to help us go after some of those more nuanced, deeper problems,” Franck said. “Not having the kind of scientific equipment that we need to solve these problems, not having the personnel that we need, it just limits the speed by which you can provide solutions back to people and communities.”
Labs at capacity
As it is now, Franck’s shared lab is full.
Plastic totes of equipment are stacked above work benches nearly to the ceiling. The tissue culture room where large biosafety cabinets are kept is full and no amount of rearranging would allow for another to be installed. A room with a high-tech microscope has space for a second only after a sink removal. A piece of specialty equipment that should have its own room is sheathed in dark curtains in between benches.
Utilities sometimes cannot keep up with the equipment in the shared lab. Franck has to retro-engineer electric utilities to keep up with equipment, and even then, it doesn’t always work: Last summer, numerous power fluctuations in the lab damaged a critical piece of laser equipment worth $250,000. It had to be shipped to Germany for repairs and it’s still not back in the lab.
“We can manage,” Jacob Notbohm, a mechanical engineering researcher in Franck’s shared lab, said. “But if we’re managing dozens and dozens of little things, it becomes a big thing.”
To free up space, Robertson said the college is transitioning classroom space into labs for two departments that make up half of the undergraduate population — a short-term solution that’s far from ideal.
“If you were to join us today, we’d be going, ‘We don’t know where your office is going to be,’” Robertson said. “We’re getting down to that level. You’d always like to know you’ve got one or two extra offices. So, we are at capacity.”
Power limitations
The College of Electrical and Computer Engineering is about maxed out not just on space, but on power. In the basement tucked behind a chain-link fence are magnetic motors that output enough energy to power 1,000 homes for a single second. There’s room for maybe one or two more, graduate student Alexander Thornton said.
It’s at a point where if more power were needed, staff have discussed the possibility of stacking the motors on top of one another.
“This is using the space to its full utility,” Thornton said.” We don’t have space to install another type of power supply or more diagnostics.”
Before last year, UW-Madison engineering physics professor Adrien Couet wasn’t able to visit some of his research spaces for weeks at a time.
Couet had six small lab spaces spread across buildings on the College of Engineering campus. Time constraints required Couet to place trust in his graduate students that they’d maintain safe labs.
Couet’s lab spaces have since been condensed into two — one of which was coveted by many — but only after he received a job offer from another university. While the new lab space kept Couet at Madison, having to compete with his colleagues for space felt wrong.
“That creates tension, and that’s not the ideal situation when you work somewhere and when you want to foster cooperation,” Couet said.
Space needs
A new building won’t alleviate pressures on the college immediately — if the project is approved in the 2023-25 budget, the earliest it might open is 2028. Design plans are expected within the next few weeks.
The university plans to tear down one of the college’s oldest buildings to make way for the new one. Formerly a state highway lab, the 83-year-old building’s configuration makes it difficult to renovate, College of Engineering spokesperson Renee Meiller said.
The Republican-controlled legislative budget committee removed the then-$300 million project from the budget in 2021, but last March, the state gave UW-Madison $1 million to start design work for the building. Those funds lay the groundwork for, but don’t guarantee, potential funding in the upcoming state budget.
“Engineering badly needs a new building, which we hope will be funded jointly by the state and by philanthropy, and which when built, will open significantly more spots for students at a time when engineers are in high demand in our state,” UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin told the UW Board of Regents during an address Thursday.
A new engineering building is just one of UW-Madison’s facility needs, as the student population has grown by 10% in two years and buildings age, some ungracefully.
UW-Madison is fundraising for a new computer science building, as the data major has seen the largest growth in the last five years, Mnookin said. The Humanities Building, a brutalist-style behemoth that needs $70 million in renovations, will be replaced by a new building and is scheduled to be completed in 2026.
Other deferred maintenance for UW-Madison facilities is expected to cost $2.1 billion.
National pressure
In the meantime, companies who seek out UW-Madison engineering graduates are getting frustrated.
The college graduates about 750 engineering students into the workforce each year. That’s irritatingly low for the 400 companies who are hoping to hire, Robertson said.
Only some of those graduating show up to job fairs because many students have been offered employment long before they graduate, Robertson added.
Not being able to meet employer demand is a problem for the state, Robertson explained, as those companies are now recruiting out-of-state graduates out of necessity. Or opportunities may pass by the state altogether — companies who can’t find workers in Wisconsin might take root elsewhere.
Other universities’ engineering departments enroll twice as many students as UW-Madison. While Ohio State’s engineering school is a little less than twice the size of UW-Madison, at 8,235, Purdue and University of Illinois boast populations even larger with about 10,000 students each.
That competition isn’t just a problem for UW-Madison. Wisconsin faces a shortage of 140,000 workers, and the need is expected to increase in coming years.
“We need to be able to attract more students here,” Robertson said. “If you look at demographics of Wisconsin, they’re on the decline. So, if we’re going to meet current workforce (needs), it means we have to be able to attract more students into the state.”
Fave 5: Reporter Kimberly Wethal shares her favorite stories of 2022
In the weeks before I joined the Wisconsin State Journal in September, I was told this: Remember that a higher education institution is like their own city. It has its own character and struggles, defined by the students who learn there and the faculty who teach them.
I have seen this over and over again, and it was particularly clear when I visited UW-Platteville at Richland a week after the University of Wisconsin System ordered degree-fulfilling classes to cease because of low enrollment. During my visit, I found many of the devastated students to be emotionally invested in their campus community — and committed to saving it.
It's why Richland Center grieving the loss of its once-vibrant campus is my top story of 2022.
UW-Madison has its own slate of issues. There, a growing population is pitted against on- and off-campus housing availability. I wrote about the tactics used to clear returning students out of the dorms to make room for freshmen, and the frenzy that ensued as students put their lives on hold to secure housing for next fall.
At Madison Area Technical College, a key issue is how to alleviate barriers their students face just to get into the classroom. Finding adequate child care is one of them — I wrote about the efforts to expand future access at the Goodman South Campus and its four rural campuses.
Much of my beat is hard news, but some of my favorite stories are features of students who make up the character of campus. I wrote about Kirstan Gimse, the student commencement speaker who's achieving her dream of being a scientist that she saw as unattainable.
I'm looking forward to diving deeper into the beat in 2023 and am so grateful for the support of State Journal subscribers that allows me to be one of the few reporters in the state dedicated solely to covering higher education.
After budget cuts and consolidations, the campus' enrollment is down 90% from 2014, and UW-Platteville was ordered to shutter the campus.
With record enrollment contributing to the housing crunch, UW-Madison lured students out of dorms by offering incentives to live elsewhere.
Management companies are seeing some of their housing in prime areas sell out three to four weeks faster than previous years.
A new Early Learning Center that opened in 2021 at MATC's Truax campus doubled capacity, and a facility at the Goodman South campus could be next.
UW-Madison doctorate student Kirstan Gimse found the courage to go back to school a decade ago from a chemistry professor she would wait on.