Mark Kuhlman has been driving UTVs for 25 years. Or 30. He doesn’t really remember, but he knows it’s been a long time.

“We take them up north for deer hunting. It’s easier to get into the woods. There was a trail here, a trail there, and all of a sudden, everything expanded,” he said. “People use them more than cars.”

Kuhlman enjoyed the feeling of driving and being within an arm’s reach of wildlife, but he sees the value of utility terrain vehicles for other things, like a quick trip to a restaurant or a joyride with family members. Quieter than motorcycles, fuel efficient and often equipped with protective cages, UTVs seem like the perfect alternative to a 4,000-pound car.

The problem? Kuhlman doesn’t have access to roads that allow ATVs and UTVs. To get to a legal route or trail, he has to transport his vehicle on a trailer, or risk receiving a ticket.

“It’s hard to ride on county roads when I can’t even get out of the city,” Kuhlman said.

What started as a trend, with ATVs and UTVs — all terrain and utility terrain vehicles — trickling into central and southern Wisconsin from the wooded North, has become a tsunami of local ordinances and open roads. According to the State Department of Natural Resources, Wisconsin is now home to more than 481,744 all-terrain and utility vehicles, up 15,157 from 2021.

Many municipalities have hopped on the bandwagon. In Dodge County, Juneau, Fox Lake, Waupun, Mayville, Hartford and Horicon all moved to allow the vehicles within the last five years. All county highways are ATV routes, unless posted to the contrary.

The county’s most populous city, Beaver Dam, where Kuhlman lives, is now an island.

The local debate

When the town of Beaver Dam voted to let ATVs and UTVs on town roads in August last year, Mayor Becky Glewen stated that community members had reached out about possibly allowing them on city roads but hadn’t come forward at public meetings. She was open to the idea but wanted the public to “drive the idea.”

City Administrator Nathan Thiel and staff began looking into the issue after he assumed his role in the fall.

“Many alders expressed that they wanted to have some strict requirements, so we won’t have kids under the age of 16 driving around,” Thiel explained.

In a presentation to the Beaver Dam Operations Committee last week, Thiel outlined the city’s findings, including the pros and cons of allowing all-terrain vehicles. There is no budget for necessary street signage, public education or police training, he noted. The city would likely have to establish more restrictions than its neighboring communities, which could result in rule-breaking and possible public criticism.

Enforcement for infractions committed by ATV and UTV drivers also follow a completely different set of standards than cars and are regulated by the DNR. This results in relaxed penalties for those operating vehicles under the influence.

The popular use of ATVs and UTVs for barhopping is often at the forefront of public debate.

The committee was conflicted. District 8 Alder Joe Bonnett was against Beaver Dam being a barrier to the rest of Dodge County, but Chairperson Jack Yuds, Dis. 7, added that most of the people he hears from who favor the ordinance live outside the city. He also wanted local ATV/UTV clubs to pay for signage — not an unusual request — and voiced concerns for Beaver Dam having no registration fee for the vehicles.

Alder Ken Anderson, Dis. 6, was adamantly opposed to adopting an ATV/UTV ordinance. He believes that club members who are pushing for an ordinance would follow the rules, but that riders who are unaffiliated could create problems for mid-sized cities.

“You don’t see Madison, Fond du lac or Appleton doing this. It’s for small, rural communities, and they should allow it,” Anderson said. “Unfortunately, Beaver Dam is not a small, rural community.”

In the end, the committee voted to conduct a public information meeting 5-1, with Anderson against. A date hasn’t been set, but Thiel said it would happen in the near future.

“It will be an open forum to get comments from the community and see the actual level of interest,” he said.

The idea that allowing ATVs and UTVs on roads is an invitation for problems isn’t an uncommon one, but it has been disproven in Beaver Dam’s neighboring communities. Two years after implementing their own ATV/UTV ordinance, Waupun Police Chief Scott Louden reported that they had “surprisingly” not had any issues.

However, Anderson isn’t wrong in erring on the side of caution. Waupun is not as large as Beaver Dam. Adoption of ATV/UTV ordinances is generally more common in communities with a population of 10,000 or less and in rural areas. These communities have smaller areas to enforce and fewer signage requirements, putting less responsibility on riders.

Nearby Watertown briefly discussed establishing an ATV/UTV ordinance, but decided to table this issue.

In drafting its own ordinance, Beaver Dam drew inspiration from the city of Marshfield. Thiel stated that he was looking for a municipality with a similar population size to Beaver Dam that had also recently made the decision to allow ATVs on roads, and Marshfield fit the bill. The city’s new ordinance will go into effect on April 1, barring ATVs from several roads, requiring a driver’s license and proof of insurance and prohibiting “cruising.” All vehicles must be street legal.

After Beaver Dam hears back from residents, the next step would be to determine just how strict the city’s own rules have to be. The ordinance would go through several committees before the council votes on the final form.

The current draft is a near exact copy of Marshfield’s own ordinance. It would prohibit ATVs on North Center Street, Gateway Drive, Industrial Drive, Madison Street, Park Avenue, North Spring Street and South Spring Street. Front Street, between Beaver Street and Spring Street, would also be off-limits.

“Unless we make it carte-blanche, and don’t restrict any roads, we’ll need signage on every other road. Those are things we’re going to have to work out if this is something the (city council) wants to pursue,” Thiel said.

Anderson pushed back on the idea that blocking roads would solve any problems. He told the Daily Citizen that restricting areas with high traffic could push vehicles into the surrounding neighborhoods and result in noise complaints.

If the ordinance were to pass, the fines for violating it should be set high enough to scare away anyone who would operate an ATV without first reading up on the city’s restrictions, he said.

“I think the people that are for it, should be informed and review the proposed ordinance. I don’t think it’ll be what they think it is,” Anderson stated. “I don’t even think the clubs understand everything that would be required.”

Kuhlman is a member of the Marshview Riders in Horicon and the Country Roads ATV Club in Waupun. He’s already offered the clubs’ assistance in putting up signs, but he hopes that Beaver Dam sees the importance in leaving as many routes open as possible.

When asked why bigger cities should be more open to allowing ATVs and UTVs on roads, his answer was straightforward.

“Why not?” Kuhlman asked. “It’s just another mode of transportation. I just want to be able to ride around here, where I live.”