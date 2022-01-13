In-person state prison visits temporarily suspended because of COVID-19 surge

As COVID-19 cases reach record levels nationally and statewide, in-person Department of Corrections facility visits will temporarily be suspended beginning Thursday under state guidance.

The DOC will reevaluate its in-person visiting and working policy in early February, the department said in a statement, with the hope that the Omicron variant will recede as quickly as it came.

Of about 20,000 people living at DOC facilities, nearly 1,700 are currently in quarantine and another 1,384 are in isolation, DOC data shows, though 84.1% of inmates are fully vaccinated.

“DOC has not seen any corresponding increase in serious illness among people in our care, likely due to a combination of the high vaccination rate in our facilities and evidence that this Omicron variant causes less severe disease,” Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr said in a statement. “However, we feel making these temporary changes is the best way to protect our staff, those in our care and the communities surrounding our institutions.”

Under the new guidance, most volunteers, contractors, maintenance, agency staff and any other non-Department of Correction staff will temporarily lose access to DOC facilities, according to a statement.

There will be exceptions for religious volunteers, emergency service workers and people involved in "ongoing, necessary" facility projects, but those people will have to take rapid tests each time they enter a DOC facility.

Any meetings that people housed at DOC facilities would have with attorneys and professionals would have to be conducted over video and phone calls for now, the statement said.

As of Dec. 30, 33 people housed in DOC facilities have died from COVID-19, statistics show.

The Omicron surge has led to record COVID-19 rates across the state, inside and outside of the Department of Corrections.

The state reported a record 13,004 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, bringing the daily average to a pandemic high of 9,915 as the highly transmissible omicron variant continues to surge.

The seven-day average has nearly doubled over the past two weeks and is now 50% higher than the November 2020 peak, before vaccines became available. Wisconsin is also seeing a record number of patients in intensive care units with COVID-19, at 488. There are currently 2,278 total COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the state, an increase of 276 patients over the past week.

