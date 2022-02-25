In-person visits resume again in Wisconsin prisons

In-person visitation at Wisconsin's prisons will resume Tuesday because of a decrease in COVID-19 activity, the state Department of Corrections announced Friday.

The visits were suspected for the majority of the COVID-19 pandemic, but resumed in July 2021 as cases trended downward. But the omicron variant caused another surge in COVID-19 cases, prompting in-person visitation to get shut down again in January.

As of Friday, 78 inmates in the state prison system were infected with COVID-19, according to DOC data. That's a sharp drop from the start of the month when there were 1,441 active COVID-19 cases across the department's 37 prison facilities.

From Jan. 1 to Feb. 25, more than 3,300 inmates were infected with COVID-19 while incarcerated in a state prison, according to the data. A total of 33 inmates have died after contracting COVID-19.

New cases have started to level off, though, with only 15 new infections reported since Monday, the data shows.

The Department of Corrections said the recent decrease was the reason it decided to reopen its prisons for in-person visits.

Starting Tuesday, volunteers and contractors will be allowed to access the facilities again, attorney and professional visits will resume, some programs that had been put on hold will resume and off-site medical visits will no longer be limited, the DOC said.

"Of course, we’re happy to resume many normal operations, and we hope there are no more suspensions of those operations," DOC Secretary Kevin Carr said in a statement. "However, we have and will continue to follow the science in our COVID-19 mitigation efforts."

As of Tuesday, 81% of the state's roughly 20,000 prisoners were fully vaccinated and 69.4% of the population had gotten a booster, the DOC said.

According to DOC's website, masks are still required in 24/7 adult and juvenile facilities, but staff who are vaccinated do not need to wear masks in other locations.

Carr said the DOC recognizes the importance of maintaining connections with family members while incarcerated. While visits were suspended, inmates were given two free phone calls per week and staff installed video conferencing equipment so prisons could meet with family and friends online. Video visits will remain an option.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of those in our care and their loved ones as we have navigated the COVID-19 pandemic,” Carr said.