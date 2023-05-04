UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin is asking for meetings with student leaders from the Blk Pwr Coalition to address ongoing concerns, following a racist video featuring a white student that went viral this week.

The request is part of the university's initial response to a newly formed student group named the Blk Pwr Coalition, which handed Mnookin a list of nine demands during a sit-in at Bascom Hall on Wednesday. Students told Mnookin she had 24 hours to respond to their petition before additional actions, none of which were outlined, would be taken.

The university's letter was sent to the Blk Pwr Coalition at 8:30 a.m., the university noted at the top of the letter. Students with the coalition did not publicly release a statement in response but put out an Instagram post Thursday morning announcing a planned protest at the bottom of Bascom Hill this afternoon.

The demands, which included an expulsion investigation, a public apology and more mental health resources for students who have been subjected to hate and bias incidents, stemmed from a video that was briefly posted online earlier this week. In that video, a white woman flung racial slurs and stated she wants to see some Black people returned to slavery so she can abuse them.

The video has continued to spread on social media this week and has led students to petition for her expulsion from the university.

UW-Madison could not confirm whether the person was a student earlier this week, citing a federal privacy law that prohibits educational entities from sharing information about a student if the student requests keeping it confidential. While numerous social media posts have named the person in the video, the Wisconsin State Journal has not been able to independently verify the person’s identity.

In the response, Mnookin reiterated the apology she gave students yesterday, expressing regret for the pain the video had caused for students. Mnookin also encouraged students to reach out to their instructors and the dean of students to receive academic accommodations as students have struggled with the emotional toll the video caused. She also said additional mental health resources would be available to students impacted.

"Recognizing the impact of the video, UHS is currently prioritizing the immediate mental health needs of students who would like to speak to a counselor for support this week," Mnookin wrote. "In addition, mental health counselors will be available at the Multicultural Student Center from now through the end of exam period."

To address student concerns about anti-racial bias programming for students, increasing multicultural spaces and additional funding, Mnookin asked students to identify leaders within the group with whom administrators could work.

"This is, I hope, the first step in an ongoing dialogue with you," she wrote. "We are committed to continue engaging and collaborating with you in good faith to address your concerns."

Photos: Mifflin Street Block Party