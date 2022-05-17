Incoming chancellor Jennifer Mnookin to seek common ground with Republicans critical of her appointment

Incoming UW-Madison chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said Tuesday she looks forward to "getting to know everybody," including Republican lawmakers who took aim at her appointment almost immediately after it was announced.

Mnookin, law school dean at UCLA, was unanimously approved as UW-Madison's 30th chancellor by the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents on Monday. Regents appointed by both Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and former Republican Gov. Scott Walker approved of the decision.

Despite that, Mnookin's appointment received backlash from a handful of state Republicans, including Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, who called it a "blatant partisan selection." UW-Madison officials said Vos and Mnookin have not yet met.

Speaking with reporters from her office at UCLA on Tuesday, Mnookin was unfazed by the Republican criticism of her appointment.

"I’m willing to sit in the room, I’m willing to listen," Mnookin said. "I think also as a lawyer, lawyers do have experience talking across difference and seeking common ground and I will bring that approach and those values."

While Mnookin's appointment was met with praise by Democratic lawmakers and those on the university's 21-member search committee, a handful of state Republicans, including Vos, expressed criticism for her previous stances on matters ranging from COVID-19 vaccines on campus and critical race theory — a decades-old academic framework that can be used to understand how systemic racism prevails through laws and institutions. The concept has become a primary campaign talking point among conservatives trying to galvanize their base and drive school board recalls.

Karen Walsh, regent vice president and chair of the chancellor search committee, said the university hires based on "intelligence, innovation and leadership" and not political leanings.

“We don’t have the luxury of having left side of the aisle and right side of the aisle, we have one aisle that everybody travels down," Walsh said. "We must work together, I think we see that in the vote for chancellor Mnookin’s appointment.”

On Monday, Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, vice-chair of the state Senate's universities committee and a vocal UW critic, issued a statement that "if the Board of Regents truly believes that Mnookin is the best choice, then the next Republican governor and Legislature should find it impossible to provide more taxpayer dollars or allow the board to increase tuition."

“It’s a free country and people can say what they want," Walsh said in reaction to Nass' comments.

"Honestly, I don’t take those comments very seriously, I don’t think that’s realistic," Walsh added. "I would like for those folks to meet Chancellor Mnookin before they threaten our funding. I don’t think they really intend to do that, I think they're much more interested in sitting in a room with us and talking about our differences, talking about our ideas."

The Wisconsin chapter of the American Association of University Professors tweeted a statement Tuesday that Republican criticism of Mnookin's appointment are "grounded in corrosive right-wing conspiracy theories."

"These threats are beyond the pale," AAUP said in the statement. "They constitute unacceptable political interference in the administration of the UW System … They are deeply inappropriate, and an embarrassment to the entire state. We call on these elected officials and candidates to retract their statements and apologize."

Mnookin's annual salary will be $750,000, UW System spokesperson Mark Pitsch said in an email. Outgoing Chancellor Rebecca Blank's salary is $618,278.

