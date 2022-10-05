Independent pharmacies back in Navitus network after contract, pharmacists say

Many customers of independent pharmacies in Wisconsin recently got letters saying they have to switch to other pharmacies, but new letters going out next week should clarify that they don’t have to change, pharmacists say.

The confusion stems from contract negotiations between Navitus Health Solutions, a Madison-based pharmacy benefit manager largely owned by SSM Health, and AlignRx, an Oklahoma company that represents many independent pharmacies in Wisconsin.

On Sept. 22, Navitus sent letters to members who use independent pharmacies, including many state workers, saying the pharmacies would no longer be in the Navitus network after Dec. 31. “We recommend transferring your prescriptions to another participating pharmacy right away,” the letters said.

After members received the letters last week and started contacting the pharmacies, Navitus and AlignRx reached an agreement Friday to keep the pharmacies in the network through the end of 2024, according to owners of affected pharmacies in Mount Horeb and Fitchburg.

AlignRx said Navitus will send letters next week letting customers know they can keep using the independent pharmacies, the pharmacy owners said.

Navitus and AlignRx didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

The Sept. 22 letter “was premature and should not have been sent until there was an agreement reached,” said Jennifer Weiland, co-owner of Mount Horeb Family Pharmacy.

“A lot of people are understandably concerned,” Weiland said. “We’re really fighting to be seen as equals here because we feel that we go above and beyond what some of the chain stores can offer.”

Thad Schumacher, owner of Fitchburg Family Pharmacy, said AlignRx was concerned the proposed Navitus contract was not transparent and included variable rate reimbursement.

“It doesn’t take very much business sense to know that a variable rate reimbursement contract is not a good contract for anyone to sign,” he said. “You wouldn’t buy Netflix if you didn’t know how much they were going to charge you each month.”

The final contract was more transparent and addressed some of the variable rate concerns, Schumacher said.

Weiland said other pharmacies affected include Forward Pharmacy locations in Cambridge, Columbus, Cottage Grove, Deerfield and McFarland and many Hometown Pharmacy locations around the state.

Navitus handles pharmacy benefits for the state Department of Employee Trust Funds and other Wisconsin clients, including Alliant Energy, Group Health Cooperative of South Central Wisconsin, Kwik Trip, Johnsonville, Land’s End, Marquette University, MercyCare Health Plans and Trek Bicycle.

As a pharmacy benefit manager, or PBM, Navitus acts as a broker between drug makers, insurers, employers and pharmacies, helping to determine which drugs people can take, where they can get them and how much they will pay.