Indiana man who made trips to Wisconsin for sex with 12-year-old girl sentenced to 25 years in prison

An Indiana man who traveled to Wisconsin multiple times two years ago for sex with a 12-year-old Cottage Grove girl was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in federal prison for sexual exploitation of the girl that included taking videos of some of their encounters.

U.S. District Judge William Conley told Adrian C. Gardiner, 42, that he did incredible harm to the girl, whom he met online and convinced he was an 18-year-old man who had foster siblings in order to relate to the girl, who was herself in foster care.

"Seldom has the court seen a defendant engage in a more repeated horrendous conduct at the age of 41," Conley said. "I'm having a great deal of trouble not finding him to be a continuing danger to society."

Gardiner, of Hammond, Indiana, met the girl online and traveled repeatedly to Wisconsin to have sex with her in parks and motels. The girl said he was physically and verbally abusive at times. He took video of some of the encounters and sent one of those videos to the girl's iPad. Gardiner claimed he did not know the girl's age when he first came to Wisconsin, but returned to the area multiple times for sex with the girl despite knowing she was 12.