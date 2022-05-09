Initial heat wave of year for southern Wisconsin brings risk of pavement buckling

After a chilly and gloomy April, the first heat wave of the year is predicted this week for Wisconsin, with highs in the 80s and possibly cracking 90 in Madison on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

And those warmer temperatures could create conditions for pavement buckling, the state Department of Transportation warned.

Pavement can buckle when the weather quickly goes from cool to very hot, as slabs of pavement expand and push against one another, as seen in this DOT demonstration video.

The DOT advises motorists to be aware, watch for slowing traffic and be ready to move over for all roadside workers, including highway crews as they repair damaged pavement.

The 511 Travel Information system provides information on incidents and delays.

Serious pavement issues can be reported to 911.

