CALMAR, Iowa — Three people, including a child, were injured in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday near Calmar.

The Iowa State Patrol identified the injured as Mary G. Hegg, 62, of Decorah, the driver of a Toyota Camry involved in the crash; John Hegg, 63, of Decorah; and an unidentified minor child.

The crash was reported about 7:35 a.m. on Hwy. 24 south of Calmar.

Troopers said a semi being driven by David A. Fadness, 61, of Decorah, was southbound on Highway 24 when the northbound car being driven by Mary Hegg crossed the center line and struck the semi.

Mary Hegg was air-lifted to Gundersen Health Care in La Crosse, while John Hegg was taken to Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah. No details were provided on the child.

The crash remains under investigation.

