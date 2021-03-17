Inmate charged with attempted homicide in bloody attack on Columbia County prison guard

A man was charged with attempted homicide following an assault at Columbia County Correctional late last year.

Lamar L. Anderson, 27, was charged this month in Columbia County Circuit Court with felony battery by a prisoner and felony attempted first-degree intentional homicide, both with repeated modifiers. He faces 76 years in prison and $10,000 in fines if convicted of the charges.

According to the criminal complaint, a sheriff’s detective sergeant heard dispatchers send an ambulance to the prison around 8:15 p.m. Dec. 30, 2020, with a report of an inmate attacking a female officer. The detective went to the hospital to meet with the victim, a prison sergeant whose head was bandaged. The bandage was soaked with blood. The sergeant said she had been attacked by Anderson in a housing unit while she was giving him a nebulizer.

The victim said Anderson struck her multiple times in the head and face with the nebulizer box. She did not remember other details at the time.