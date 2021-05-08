Inside UW-Madison’s scramble last September to contain COVID-19 on campus

A third of UW-Madison’s COVID-19 cases for the entire school year came in the four weeks after students started moving into the dorms — a testament to how much more smoothly the rest of the school year played out but also how out of control the situation was last September.

To reconstruct this consequential chapter of the 2020-21 school year, the Wisconsin State Journal reviewed more than 3,000 pages of correspondence obtained under the state’s public records law from UW-Madison and the city-county health department.

Together, the records paint a picture of parents, students, employees and community members grasping for answers during one of the biggest crises in university history. Emails also depict a sense of desperation among administrators formulating a plan on a near impossible timetable with inconsistent federal guidance and evolving science while being battered by impassioned stakeholders on every side. One reality was painfully plain: Any decision would come with cost and criticism.

“It has been one of the most challenging years in the history of the institution,” Blank told the Faculty Senate last week. “It didn’t always go smoothly. I personally would not want to relive two weeks last September, but we did continuously improve.”

A shaky start