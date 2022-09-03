Inspiring wonder and awe in city parks: John Newman is Madison's first naturalist in residence

John Newman doesn’t need to visit Yellowstone National Park to experience awe of nature. He can find it in a city park.

“Nature is all around us, and even inside of us,” Newman said. “I want to help as many people as possible start to see the world this way.”

As Madison Public Library’s first naturalist-in-residence, Newman will lead a series of walks, talks and workshops this fall to help residents discover, explore and appreciate their natural surroundings — and maybe find something to eat.

The program is funded by a $4,000 grant from the Friends of the Madison Public Library in partnership with the city Parks Division. It was modeled after similar programs featuring artists and storytellers, said library spokesperson Tana Elias.

“We’ve had a lot of interest since COVID in health and getting outdoors,” Elias said. “This seemed like a fun way to introduce the public to someone they hadn’t met, and an experience they haven’t had before.”

Centered on the theme of “nature is for everyone,” the program will kick off Saturday at Lakeview Library, where participants can meet Newman and learn more about his goals for the residency before taking a walk through Warner Park.

A certified master naturalist, Newman, 34, recalls exploring urban forests near Chicago, where his family lived until 1999, and foraging on land around their home in Argyle. After forays into chemistry and graphic design at UW-Platteville, he majored in biology.

Newman moved to Madison shortly after graduating in 2010, but said he struggled to find jobs that would accommodate his attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder, which make organization and communication a challenge.

But he found a niche in urban agriculture working with Troy Gardens — “I’ve always been told that I explain things pretty well,” he said — and later with Madison School and Community Recreation, where he works with youths at Meadowood Community Center.

“One of the benefits of Meadowood is you don’t have to stay on one topic all the time,” he said. “I love botany and I love science. But sometimes it’s just fun to play games with the kids.”

What is your goal for the residency?

I really want to inspire wonder. That’s kind of been the North Star in my life, partly because of my ADHD. I have this sort of stimulant-seeking behavior. I’m trying to find things that excite me so much that I devote my entire brain to the topic.

I want people to come away with a desire for stewardship or a feeling of responsibility because I feel like that’s what enables us as a people to have things that inspire wonder passed down from generation to generation. Without that stewardship aspect, it’s basically just watching TV.

But when you fall in love with a landscape, you want to take care of it and you want to keep it around. You grow an attachment to that landscape, and that’s the kind of feelings that I want to inspire.

Why did you choose to focus on city parks?

There’s this fallacy that you have to go out to nature, because where I am is not nature. And I can see how that belief comes about. Forests are very different places than State Street is. But it’s kind of like Jurassic Park in that wherever you try to contain nature, it will escape and whenever you try to keep nature out of a space, it will creep back in.

I mean, your own body is nature: You have organisms living on you in different places, and different micro environments on your body. And there are bacteria and other stuff that live in these different places, to the extent that you’re practically a walking planet.

The other part of that is I want this to be really accessible to people. And asking people to go out to state and county parks that require a car to get there is not accessible for everyone.

What types of food can you find in city parks?

Serviceberries for one. They’re these small berries that look like dark and small crab apples, and they have a texture like applesauce. Black raspberries. The Rubus genus is very easy to identify; there’s almost nothing that looks like it. And there’s no preparation needed — you just pick them and eat them.

Berries, nuts and mushrooms: Those you are legally allowed to pick in most places. There are a lot of invasive species that, so long as you’re in an area that’s not being sprayed, Parks will be almost happy to let you harvest.

If you call and ask for permission, they will happily let you take garlic mustard out of the place because garlic mustard shouldn’t be there in the first place. Likewise with the invasive dandelions. Or winter cress. Nettles — the invasive nettle species, not the native one.

Who are your programs aimed at?

I want to make sure this is accessible to all age groups, as well as all neighborhoods.

I am also trying to make sure that my programs are accessible to people with disabilities or people of differing abilities. That is very important to me because I myself have a disability.

How has that disability affected you?

I was diagnosed with ADHD really early on in my life. More recently I was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

These come up as stuff like social awkwardness, not understanding some things, but also more concrete symptoms like being late all the time ... putting off tasks that would take me a lot less time than the procrastination would take.

They manifest as having trouble finding the right words. I have used the wrong words in the past and have experienced some really challenging results. I’ve also accidentally used words that don’t describe what I’m thinking as well as other words would, and sometimes I just have a disorganized brain and I just can’t find the thing I’m trying to find.

I’ve gotten in trouble, almost lost jobs, offended family, and lost important relationships. But it’s also driven home to me the importance of trying to understand one another, really listening when someone asks you to, being careful with our own words, and keeping a deep well of forgiveness for all of our misunderstandings and flaws.

We are all human, and it’s in our nature to mess up. But it’s also in our nature to grow.