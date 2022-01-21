Intel chooses Ohio over Wisconsin for massive microchip factory

MOUNT PLEASANT — What is billed as the largest microchip factory in the world almost came to Racine County. As with a Foxconn electric-vehicle factory before it, it’s going to Ohio instead.

Intel confirmed Friday plans to spend $20 billion to build two factories northeast of Columbus, that state's capital, that is to employ 3,000 and to create at least 10,000 auxiliary jobs.

“Ultimately, we hope to establish the largest semiconductor manufacturing site on the planet,” Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger and Senior Vice President Keyvan Esfarjani wrote in a December letter, reviewed by USA Today, to Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Will that come to fruition? As anyone who had been watching Foxconn since 2017, nobody can say for sure.

Wisconsin was one of the states competing for Intel’s factory, with the intent of having it built next to Foxconn in Mount Pleasant along the Interstate 94 corridor. Wisconsin lost.

Local and state economic leaders are disappointed after missing out again.

“This wound is still fresh," Jenny Trick, executive director of Racine County Economic Development Corp., said in a phone call Friday afternoon.

While Ohio government leaders said they found out they landed the factory last month, Trick and Mount Pleasant village leaders said they found out just this week.

This the second known major event since 2018 — when Foxconn announced that it would be making LCD screens in Wisconsin, even though that never happened and is no longer planned — where Mount Pleasant was in the running for a major industrial development but lost out.

'Intel is in a big hurry'

Local officials said they did not know the other competing states until this month.

As with Foxconn in 2017, Intel worked at a breakneck speed behind the scenes, putting pressure on states to engage with them or lose out.

“Without identifying Intel, JobsOhio sent a request out (in spring 2021) to its regional economic development directors asking for potential sites that meet the company’s parameters. They had just three days to respond," The Columbus Dispatch reported Thursday.

“Intel is in a big hurry,” DeWine told The Dispatch.

It all stated "very quickly," Trick said, adding that it "started very similarly" to the process that brought Foxconn into Mount Pleasant.

As with Foxconn, a private site selector contacted Wisconsin business leaders about the possibility of a megaproject coming to Mount Pleasant; that was in about April, Trick recalled. That site selector gave specifications for what Intel was looking for, although Trick said RCEDC and other organizations were not told it was Intel who was interested until after nondisclosure agreements were signed.

Intel executives came to Mount Pleasant three times over the past year to see the site, and to be courted by the likes of Trick and Claude Lois, representing Mount Pleasant.

“We thought we were right there" in competition for the megafactory "until maybe a couple days ago," Lois said.

Had Intel picked Mount Pleasant, it would have built in what is known as Area 2: immediately south of Highway 11, east of Interstate 94 and Wisconn Valley Way, and north of Braun Road and Foxconn.

Unlike with Foxconn, Trick and Lois said there was no discussion of multibillion-dollar incentive packages specific to Intel. Rather, incentives for Intel would have been through the pre-existing tax incremental district set up specifically for Foxconn.

Chips, chips, chips

Microchips are likely the most in-demand product worldwide right now. An ongoing shortage has left untold thousands of new cars, street-ready except for the microchips, sitting in storage unable to be sold; some factories have closed entirely because their owners felt it made no sense to keep building cars that wouldn’t be able to be sold for months.

“One big reason automakers can’t find enough chips is that semiconductor manufacturers have given priority to manufacturers of smartphones, video-game consoles and other consumer electronics, which tend to be more lucrative customers,” The New York Times reported in April.

Foxconn, too, has been hit hard by the microchip shortage, reporting in March that its exports would be roughly 10% short of expectations because of it.

With concerns about the ongoing shortage, and also of how China and other east Asian countries are increasingly cornering international microchip manufacturing, Congress is likely to pass a bill in the coming months offering $52 billion in incentives to chipmakers.

Such a bill has passed the Senate but is stuck in the House. On Friday, in light of the Intel-Ohio announcement, President Joe Biden redoubled his pressure on Congress to approve incentives for chipmakers.

Just two firms, Taiwan-based T.S.M.C. and South Korea’s Samsung, comprise more than 70% of the world’s chipmaking. As of 2019, just 12% of the microchips sold anywhere on the planet were made in the U.S. In 1990, the U.S. made more than one-third of the world’s chips.

“Intel is not the only company expanding U.S. production,” the New York Times reported Friday. “T.S.M.C. began construction last year on a $12 billion complex about 50 miles from Intel’s site near Phoenix. Samsung Electronics selected Taylor, Texas, for a $17 billion factory, with construction set to begin in 2022.”

Hopes

Mount Pleasant remains committed to its plans to lure manufacturers and other industrial job creators around Foxconn’s holdings, regardless of how significant Foxconn’s footprint in Racine County actually is. The Taiwanese company, which reported nearly $180 billion in revenue in 2019, remains secretive about what it’s making at its facilities and about the purpose of the High-Performance Computing Data Center Globe, aka the Foxconn Globe.

Village leaders have been talking less about Foxconn itself.

While Lois' job title with the village is still technically Foxconn project director, he said Friday that his title is "project director for the TID No. 5 development in the Village of Mount Pleasant."

Instead, they are focusing on the potential of the Interstate 94 corridor where the village and county have already invested millions in land acquisitions, court battles, sewer and water investments and other pre-development projects.

The area is primed for development, but not many developers have actually appeared.

“We have a very, very competitive site," Lois said. “We clearly have the right infrastructure, no question.”

He and Trick both said they hope to meet with Intel in the coming weeks to find out why Ohio was picked over Wisconsin.

“All the infrastructure that was built for Foxconn and LCD production — plans have changed, we get that … because we did what we did, we have very valuable infrastructure that could be ready for a company like Intel," Lois said.

Trick said that RCEDC continues to connect with site selectors and similar groups to put Mount Pleasant on the map for tech companies, even as the area surrounding Foxconn remains mostly empty.

The last development announced within the 6.1-square mile TID established to benefit Foxconn was in May. That was when Ashley Capital — a New York-based real estate investment company — bought about 48.5 acres of land to build two industrial buildings on spec. The value of the unconstructed buildings is $48 million, while Mount Pleasant approved $10.9 million in incentives to benefit Ashley Capital when the project was approved.

