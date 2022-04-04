Interim UW-Whitewater chancellor resigns in 'unexpected' move

The interim chancellor of UW-Whitewater resigned Monday in a move that other university leaders said was "unexpected."

Jim Henderson, who took over as leader of the 11,500-student university last July, said in a statement that one of his goals as interim chancellor was to help hire the best chancellor for the long-term success of UW-Whitewater.

“Over the past few days it has become clear to me that I cannot make progress on that goal," he said.

But a search hasn't yet begun and just this fall, University of Wisconsin System President Tommy Thompson said at a UW Board of Regents meeting that Henderson had agreed to extend his service for a second year.

The System named Provost John Chenoweth as the next interim chancellor effective Tuesday. He has worked at UW-Whitewater since 2002, including a stint as dean of the College of Business and Economics. He has served as the university's deputy leader since last summer.

“This is an unexpected situation, but I am confident that Provost Chenoweth will maintain continuity at UW-Whitewater,” interim System President Michael Falbo said in a statement. “I thank Jim for his service.”

Henderson was the System's vice president for academic and student affairs from 2016 through 2018 and also served as interim UW-Madison provost in the summer of 2019. He did not immediately respond to an interview request made through a university spokesperson.

Regents President Ed Manydeeds is expected to provide an update on a search for a new permanent chancellor at a Thursday meeting on the UW-Stevens Point campus.

Henderson's resignation is the latest in a string of leadership shake-ups at UW-Whitewater.

The previous chancellor, Dwight Watson, resigned last year because of a cancer diagnosis. The year prior, the System investigated him after a former student at a previous job accused him of sexual misconduct. Investigators found the accusations to be without merit.

Watson's predecessor, Beverly Kopper, resigned after a System investigation found her husband had sexually harassed students and university employees, leading one of them to sue the university last fall for allegedly failing to protect women. Kopper's husband denied the allegations.

In a Monday message to the campus community signed by half of Henderson's cabinet — Chenoweth; Artanya Wesley, vice chancellor for student affairs; Jeff Arnold, interim vice chancellor for administrative affairs; and Katie Kuznacic, interim vice chancellor for university relations — the group acknowledged the leadership whiplash of the last few years. They said they had no details about Henderson's departure and highlighted UW-Whitewater's collective accomplishments, such as the largest freshman class in four years and a much stronger financial position.

"During a time of unprecedented challenges, our university family has shown strong resilience and achieved important successes," the vice chancellors said. "We deeply appreciate you."

