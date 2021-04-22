Internet use skyrockets during pandemic, driving demand for more access

The hoarding of toilet paper, canned soup and meat faded as people realized the COVID-19 pandemic wasn’t going away in six weeks. But there’s one commodity that’s still in hot demand: data.

As work, school and most social interactions shifted to online platforms, internet usage skyrocketed by as much as 50%, according to a report from analytics firm OpenVault.

With more than 10 connected devices, the average broadband household consumed more than 480 gigabytes of data in the final three months of 2020. That’s roughly the equivalent of streaming Netflix nonstop for 10 days.

“People are doing more online,” said Missy Kellor, spokesperson for TDS Telecom, a Madison-based company that provides service in 31 states.

The volume of data being downloaded in Wisconsin jumped by about 20% in March 2020 and has leveled off at more than 28% above the baseline, according to NTCA, the national cable and telephone trade association.