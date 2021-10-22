Investigation: Horicon did not violate law in disbanding police and fire commission

An investigation has concluded that Horicon City Council did not violate state statutes during the process of disbanding its police and fire commission over a hiring dispute.

According to a press release from Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, a complaint was filed by members of the disbanded Horicon Police and Fire Commission alleging that council members had violated Wisconsin open meetings laws and accusing them of misconduct in office. Schmidt assigned a detective to investigate the matter.

The investigation revealed that no violation of the law could be proven to the necessary legal standard. The investigation was sent to the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office for a final review and decision. Managing Attorney Bob Barrington of the Dodge County District Attorney’s Office concurred.

The dispute arose after Horicon Police Chief Joseph Adamson announced he would retire in April. Adamson stepped down April 10.

The Horicon Police and Fire Commission began the hiring process as allowed under state statute and city ordinance. However, city council members objected to the way the hiring process was being conducted.

At a meeting in March, City Attorney Doug Plier warned the Horicon City Council that the police and fire commission decision to advertise the position to external candidates without first advertising the position internally, violated the city policy manual and put the city at risk for a lawsuit.

At the time, Horicon PFC President Brett Culver said the PFC handbook trumped the paragraph in the city’s policy manual which Plier was concerned about. Culver explained that internal candidates would have been automatically interviewed along with a pool of external candidates by a peer panel of current Wisconsin police chiefs.

The city council voted to disband the police and fire commission at a meeting March 16. Commissions are required in municipalities with 4,000 or more residents, but Horicon’s population falls below that number.

In his analysis of the investigation, Barrington concluded it was within the city council’s authority to disband the police and fire commission and that the council had acted upon advice from the city attorney. He also examined the email communication and informal conversations council members said they had regarding the police and fire commission and the police chief hiring process.

Barrington wrote that the informal communication took place following city council meetings and participants could not recall who was present or the exact dates. Barrington states he was therefore unable to determine if those conversations violated open meetings laws.

The email communications, he concluded, did not constitute meetings as defined by state statutes because there was no real-time back and forth exchange on the topic. An email from Mayor Jim Grigg was most closely scrutinized, but it elicited only two responses and the responses were two or more days later. That means there was not a real-time back and forth and there was not a quorum of members responding.

Council Member Josh Maas, who served on the former PFC with Culver, said Friday that the pair asked for the investigation to show the community the PFC did nothing wrong by posting the job externally.

“We just wanted to prove the truth, and we did,” he said. “I never doubted we did anything wrong, we followed the law to a ‘T’ and we were never obligated just to hand the job to someone. We wanted a good, open fair competition because it is best for Horicon.”

When reached for comment Friday, Mayor Jim Grigg said he hadn’t had the opportunity to read the investigation’s findings, but that sheriff did call to tell him no criminal wrongdoing was found.

“I told him we followed not only our city attorney’s recommendation but the labor attorney and the attorney for the League of Municipalities recommendations, as well, rather than the police and fire commission,” said Grigg.

A new Horicon police chief has yet to be hired. Grigg said the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association has been contacted to ask for assistance with the interviewing and selection process.

“The next step is for the personnel and finance committee to pick three chiefs who volunteered to help and then either look internally or externally so we can finally get a police chief,” he said.

