Iowa County man says 'evil voices' told him to kill his mother and dog, complaint alleges

An Iowa County man who told investigators that he killed his mother and dog because he was "hearing evil voices" has been charged with homicide.
Sean Pickett, 21, told police that about a day before the killings a few weeks ago, he "woke up with evil inside," according to a criminal complaint filed in the Iowa County Circuit Court Monday.
"I was hearing evil voices. I was hearing evil voices," Pickett told an investigator. "The evil in my head said I had to kill my mom and Chico in order to go to peace. In order to find rest."
Pickett said he "blacked out" and thought he was "possessed," but that he believes he killed his mother, Susan Pickett, and his pet pit bull, Chico, with a metal bar and a knife, according to the complaint.
Sean Pickett has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide and mistreatment of animals for the killings, which happened sometime between May 9 and May 10 in the village of Avoca. Pickett is in the Iowa County Jail on a $100,000 cash bond.
According to the complaint:
Pickett called 911 just before 4:40 p.m. on May 10 saying his mom and dog were dead at their home.
When village of Avoca Police Chief Dan Carey arrived at the residence at 206 William Street, Pickett initially did not answer the door, but came outside after Carey started a search of the exterior of the home.
With dried blood on his pants, shirt and tennis shoes, Pickett told Carey that his mom and dog were dead, and said, "They are in here," pointing at the residence. Carey arrested Pickett and called for an ambulance and backup.
Inside the house, police found both Susan and the dog dead on the floor of a bedroom. Susan, age 54, was lying in a pool of dried blood with bruising on her face. The pit bull had multiple chest wounds. Blood was also found on the ceiling and a wall.
An autopsy found that Susan sustained at least four blunt-force head wounds and stab wounds to the head, neck, back and arm, among other injuries. Chico had multiple stab wounds to the chest.
Pickett had initially told police that he had been tied up by his mother's boyfriend while the boyfriend did the killings. But Pickett later said that story was a lie.
Pickett said he killed his mother first and then Chico, admitting to stabbing and beating both of them with the metal bar.
"There was people inside my head saying that once I kill them, that I will go to rest," Pickett said.
The Iowa County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin Department of Justice's Department of Criminal Investigation and village of Muscoda Police Department assisted with the investigation.