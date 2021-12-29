Iowa man charged with attempt to flee police in semi truck on I-39/90/94 in Columbia County

An Iowa semi-trailer truck driver is facing four felony charges in Columbia County following a traffic stop on the interstate.

Kyle W. Futrel, 27, of Cherokee, Iowa, has been charged with attempting to flee/elude an officer, second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of narcotics.

Futrel also is charged with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC. Futrel has three open traffic cases in Columbia County including operating while intoxicated (1st offense), reckless driving and unsafe passing on the right — all are misdemeanor charges.

At his initial appearance Dec. 21, Columbia County Judge Troy Cross set Futrel’s cash bond at $5,000 with standard felony conditions.

According to the criminal complaint, Wisconsin State Patrol received a complaint of a semi-truck passing a passenger car on the median shoulder on Dec. 17 just before 6 p.m. on Interstate 39/90/94. A second caller also reported a semi-trailer truck was all over the road and allegedly almost hit the second caller’s car.

The second caller told the dispatch center they were concerned the driver of the semi-truck might kill someone on the road. A third caller stated a semi-truck had stopped in the traffic lane on the interstate and was backing up toward their vehicle.

A Wisconsin State Patrol Trooper responded to the calls and was able to catch up to semi on the interstate near mile marker 118. Dispatch was in contact with the third caller advised the trooper they were behind the correct semi-truck.

The trooper activated emergency lights and followed the semi-truck for a mile. The complaint states the semi-truck was allegedly deviating from the right lane onto the shoulder multiple times and deviated into the middle lane of the interstate.

At this point the State Trooper attempted to position the cruiser vehicle between the middle and right lanes to get the driver’s attention.

Around mile marker 117 the semi-truck allegedly turned off all its light on the cab and trailer at approximately 50 mph. At mile marker 116.2 the semi allegedly merged into the middle lane without signaling.

The trooper reported the semi-truck allegedly nearly crashed into multiple vehicles. The semi-truck eventually stopped on the interstate blocking the northbound lanes.

Futrel was ordered out of the truck and was willing to answers some questions. Futrel told officers there was an incident with a black SUV before the trooper arrived on the scene.

The semi-driver said he needed to pass the SUV and that he turned off the cab and trailer lights to get the State Trooper’s attention.

Officers searched the truck and allegedly found 11 grams of a white crystalline substance which tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine and fentanyl, two multi-colored spoons with residue of methamphetamine and fentanyl and one vape pen containing a gooey yellow substance which tested positive for the presence of THC.

The trooper conducted field sobriety tests and Futrel allegedly showed a number of standardized clues for impaired driving.

Futrel has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Wednesday afternoon in front of Judge Andrea Von Hoff.