Is Cambridge rural or urban? What about Johnson Creek and Mazomanie?

CAMBRIDGE — This place certainly has the makings of an urban community.

The village’s west side continues to sprout new homes and apartments near the intersection of Vineyard and Kenseth ways that pays homage to Cambridge Winery’s vineyard and NASCAR legend and native son, Matt Kenseth. At the back of the development is Dancing Goat Distillery, one of the largest makers of spirits in the state.

The downtown no longer draws busloads of visitors like it did in the 1990s, but Rowe Pottery Works remains an institution here. Madison-based Strictly Discs is planning to open a record store, and Main Street has a strong collection of small businesses that include a bridal shop, jeweler, pharmacy, restaurants, cafes, a yarn shop, Realtors and insurance agents.

And for years, the U.S. Census Bureau determined, that based on the population of the village and surrounding area, this was indeed an urban area.

“This is an urban community?” Christianne Laing asked with surprise in her voice. “There’s a lot of rural things about our community, but we get a lot of urban people moving here because it’s a small town.”

Laing, owner of Avid Gardner, a “funky, little specialty store,” located across the street from Stefan Osdene’s shop that sells vintage electric fans, no longer needs to question her community’s designation. Same for those in Lodi, Brodhead, Waterloo, Marshall and more than three dozen other communities in the state that the Census Bureau now considers rural.

About 4.2 million residents living in 1,140 small cities, hamlets, towns and villages lost their urban designation last month after the Census Bureau revised its criteria. The new criteria to be considered urban raised the population threshold from 2,500 to 5,000 people and housing units were added to the definition.

The change matters because rural and urban areas often qualify for different types of federal funding for transportation, housing, health care, education and agriculture. The federal government doesn’t have a standard definition of urban or rural, but the Census Bureau’s definition often provides a baseline, according to Mary Craigle, bureau chief for Montana’s Research and Information Services.

“The whole thing about urban and rural is all about money,” Craigle told The Associated Press. “Places that qualify as urban are eligible for transportation dollars that rural areas aren’t, and then rural areas are eligible for dollars that urban areas are not.”

The bureau adjusts the definition every decade after a census to address any changes or needs of policymakers and researchers. The bureau says it is done for statistical purposes and it has no control over how government agencies use the definitions to distribute funding.

Other Wisconsin communities that are now considered rural include the Dutch-centric village of Ootsburg in Sheboygan County; the Polish enclave of Pulaski northwest of Green Bay; and Hayward, known for its cross-country skiing and fishing culture in far northern Wisconsin.

The city of Lancaster is a commercial hub and county seat of Grant County in the state’s southwestern Driftless Region. It is home to nearly 4,000 people and has one of the largest locally owned department stores in the state, seven banks and a Suputo cheese plant, and the city’s library in 2017 was named best in the state. Nelson Dewey, the state’s first governor, is buried there in the Presbyterian cemetery.

Lancaster, which grew by 23 people, has also lost its urban designation.

“Even though we may be the county seat, it’s hard to say we’re not rural,” said David Carlson, the city’s administrator. “Hopefully it doesn’t screw up our airport funding.”

The city has its own airport, and there are plans to construct more hangars. The $880,000 project would be 90% funded by the state and federal governments, Carlson said.

Among the communities that remain urban, according to the Census Bureau, are Lake Mills, Lake Delton, Edgerton, Portage, Mount Horeb and Columbus.

In the western Dane County village of Mazomanie, where there’s a both a Wall Street and a State Street, the new rural designation could be beneficial. With Black Earth Creek winding through the community, restoration efforts of its banks is an ongoing effort and there may be more funding for communities designated rural than urban, said Peter Huebner, the village’s administrator since 2017.

“I haven’t really dug into it because it’s news to me that we got changed,” Huebner said. “We’re big on stream banks here since the (2018) flooding. We’re trying to take as good of care as we can with everything with the water running through town.”

Johnson Creek, meanwhile, may seem the most urban of them all, even though it’s now rural. The Jefferson County village of 2,738 is home to a Menards, Kohl’s, two Kwik Trips, the Pine Cone Restaurant and an outlet mall. There’s a new high school, more homes popping up within view of Interstate 94 and, of course, The Gobbler, which is once again up or sale.

Back in Cambridge, there is plenty of evidence to support the community’s rural designation.

It was established in 1847 by Scottish and Norwegian farmers and within a short time was home to a grist mill, general store, hotel, saloon, cabinet shop and a milliner. Ole Evinrude grew up here and learned to sail on Lake Ripley before moving to Milwaukee, where in 1908 he invented the first “practical and reliable” outboard motor. Lake Ripley is also where the state-record largemouth bass was caught in 1940. It weighed in at 11 pounds, 3 ounces.

Dean Lund, a lifelong resident of Cambridge, runs the local American Family Insurance office. He had no idea the village was ever considered urban and is pleased that it’s now rural.

“The community is a family,” Lund said. “If someone needs something, we all go in and assist. It’s a positive place to live.”

Farming continues to surround the village, there’s a county park with bike trails just to the south, and many of the buildings in the village’s downtown have been restored in an effort to retain the historic charm.

One of those is the D.W. Scobie wagon factory building, which was constructed in 1892. Scobie came from Scotland with his family that settled in Cambridge prior to the Civil War. He later apprenticed as a blacksmith and constructed the building on Main Street so he could build wagons, carriages and sleighs. It later held a Chevy dealership but is now home to Galleria 214, an urban-like collection of businesses that include a cafe, women’s clothing store, spa and gem store.

This is where we met Mark McNally, the village president for the past four years who is seeking a third term in April. He’s lived in the community for nine years but was born in Palmyra, graduated from UW-Whitewater with a degree in accounting and real estate, and spent many years in Madison.

“I look at us as a rural area,” said McNally. “I really liked Cambridge because it felt like it was a step back in time. Cambridge, to me, is very much like a Norman Rockwell painting, and I expect to see him on the street.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

