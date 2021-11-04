Is Jordan Love ready to replace Aaron Rodgers on Sunday? ‘Well, we’ll find out, right?’ Matt LaFleur says

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur has spent the entire injury-riddled season talking about the Green Bay Packers’ next-man-up approach to dealing with missing key pieces of their lineup.

But the Packers coach surely wasn’t expecting to lose reigning NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers the way he did Wednesday — to a positive COVID-19 test that will sideline Rodgers for the next 10 days, including Sunday’s matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium — which will force second-year quarterback Jordan Love to make his first NFL regular-season start.

Love, who was inactive for all 18 games (including playoffs) as a rookie first-round pick last season as the third quarterback, moved up to the primary backup job this offseason after veteran Tim Boyle moved on to Detroit in free agency. Love got extensive work while a disgruntled Rodgers stayed away from the team’s offseason program, but a shoulder injury during preseason forced Love to miss one of the three exhibition games and limited his practice time until the final week of camp.

Since then, Rodgers has been taking all of the snaps with the No. 1 offense while Love has been relegated to running the upcoming opponents’ plays for the Packers’ scout team against the No. 1 defense.

Asked Wednesday afternoon in the wake of the Rodgers situation how ready Love is to step into the breach, LaFleur smiled.

“Well, we’ll find out, right?” LaFleur replied. “I know he’s been working hard every day. I think (quarterbacks coach) Luke Getsy does a great job with him, getting him prepared. Certainly, the majority of his reps have taken place on the scout team, but ... I know he takes every rep very seriously.”

Love has played just 18 snaps in mop-up duty so far this regular season, with 15 of those snaps coming in the team’s 38-3 blowout loss to the New Orleans Saints in the regular-season opener and the other three coming the following week to close out a win over the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field.

“I’m there for him in any kind of way, just as I know the other nine guys in the huddle will be,” running back Aaron Jones said after practice Wednesday. “We don’t know what it’s going to be like out there, but to let him know before the game, ‘Hey, just go play free, play your game, (do the) same thing you’ve been doing since (you were) a little kid. You don’t have to do anything special. We got your back.’”

Love took all the snaps during practice on Wednesday because he was the only quarterback left on the roster. No. 3 quarterback Kurt Benkert, who has spent all season on the practice squad after turning heads during preseason, announced he had contracted COVID-19 and was placed on the reserve list earlier in the week.

“That’s why everybody practices and comes to work on a daily basis. There’s so many unknowns in this business,” LaFleur said. “Every guy is basically one play away from being in there. You’ve got to stress the importance of preparing like you’re a starter. It’s for times like this, when something comes up. You’ve got to be ready to go. Some guys only get one opportunity at this thing. You’ve got to make the most of it.“

Two sources confirmed the Packers intend to re-sign veteran Blake Bortles, the former Jacksonville Jaguars starter who spent much of the offseason with the Packers while Rodgers stayed away. The Packers cut Bortles after Rodgers chose to report for training camp in late July.

The addition of Bortles wasn’t official as of close of business Wednesday, but he is expected to be signed to the practice squad on Thursday before being called up to the active roster for game day. That would give the Packers a backup for Love, which they hope will keep them from a situation like the Denver Broncos faced last season, when they had to start practice-squad wide receiver Kendall Hinton, who played quarterback in college, after COVID-19 protocols wiped out their entire QB room.

Wide receiver Randall Cobb has quarterbacking experience, having played the position in college at Kentucky.

“I think you’ve got to have an open mind to anything and try to be as creative as possible in case you get into a situation like that,” LaFleur said. “I just know going through and watching last season, shoot, we saw a team playing a game with a wide receiver at quarterback. You’ve got to be prepared for everything.”

For now, though, the focus is on getting Love ready to start against the Chiefs. In preseason action, Love completed 24 of 35 passes (68.6%) for 271 yards with one touchdown and one interception (89.1 rating).

“We talk about having that no-flinch mentality and I didn’t see any flinch in him. I think he’s excited about the opportunity. I think he’ll prepare the right way and give it everything he has,” LaFleur said. “I think our guys will do a great job of assisting him, rallying around him and I expect us to go out there and play a great game.

“It’s going to come down to his ability to go out there and execute. (Kansas City) is not an easy place to play. You’re talking about one of the loudest stadiums in the National Football League. And it’s a team that’s been to back-to-back Super Bowls. It’s going to be a great challenge for us.“

Extra points

Like Rodgers, cornerback Isaac Yiadom also was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced. … The Packers also signed defensive lineman Auzoyah Alufohai and running back Ryquell Armstead to the practice squad. … Quarterback wasn’t the only place on the roster where the Packers were thin in practice Wednesday, as on the defensive line, Dean Lowry (hamstring), Kingsley Keke (concussion) and Jack Heflin (illness) all were sidelined. … Cornerback Kevin King, who hasn’t played since injuring his shoulder Oct. 10 at Cincinnati, was a full participant in practice, a good sign that he could be back against the Chiefs. … Offensive line coach Adam Stenavich said rookie center Josh Myers, who suffered a knee injury at Chicago on Oct. 17 and is on injured reserve, underwent successful surgery recently and the team is hoping he’ll be back before season’s end. “He just had surgery a couple days ago, so he’s kind of getting to the mindset of, ‘All right, it happened, now I’ve got to get my mind right to attack rehab and all that stuff to get back soon or as fast as possible,’” Stenavich said. “He seems to be in as good a place as you can be for a guy coming off surgery.”

