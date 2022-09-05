Isolation, depression and burnout contributed to increased dementia deaths in the pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic started, Madison resident Peter Ziegler was at a loss. He was caring for his wife, Cheryl, then 78, who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease, in their Far East Side home.

Two or three times a week, when he needed to do chores or enjoy a moment of downtime, Ziegler took his wife to an adult day care. Suddenly, that wasn’t an option.

“I needed some help,” he said. “We were largely uninformed about what was happening and there was no protection or vaccination. I was becoming increasingly uncomfortable with other people in the house, because I have a chronic health condition.”

In June 2020, Ziegler placed his wife in a residential memory care facility, where he was not able to visit. In the following months, she became aggressive, broke her hip, and was moved to a facility in central Wisconsin, far from her husband . A few weeks later, Ziegler said the facility told him it was time to transfer her to hospice.

She died in September 2020.

Deaths from Alzheimer's and dementia in the United States and in the Madison area grew notably in 2020. The Alzheimer's Association reported a 13.9% increase in deaths from Alzheimer's and dementia in Wisconsin in 2020, as compared with each of the previous five years. In south-central Wisconsin, deaths increased from 425 in 2018 to 471 in 2020.

Isolation and depression had a significant impact on Alzheimer’s and dementia patients.

“I have no way of knowing how being isolated accelerated her decline, but it was certainly a very difficult time,” Ziegler said. “I do know that without the pandemic ... I wouldn’t have had to put her in memory care.”

Stress, isolation, depression, anger

Depression is common among people with Alzheimer’s, according to the Alzheimer’s Association. It can also be difficult to identify, since Alzheimer’s and depression share many of the same symptoms.

Increased levels of aggression, depression and apathy in dementia patients were common results of stress during the pandemic, said Dr. Nathaniel Chin, medical director of the Wisconsin Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center.

“The biological response to stress under Alzheimer’s seems to change,” he said. “We saw ... people who were acting out or agitated.”

Chin said stress activates cortisol levels, the fight or flight hormone, in people with dementia.

Mary Moran, who lost her husband, Don, 87, to Alzheimer’s in January, said she watched her husband grow increasingly depressed and angry during the pandemic, until he eventually signed himself up for hospice.

Moran described her husband as “charismatic” and “magnetic” before Alzheimer’s. He was a lobbyist, she said, and he loved talking to and meeting new people.

“I don’t know how else to say it, but he wasted away without social opportunity,” she said. “He withdrew. He became hard to live with and it was anger issues ... He was the most social person I’ve ever met and he couldn’t have his life. He couldn’t deal with it. “

Feelings of confusion are also a contributor to depression . Lynn Gall, family caregiver support programs manager with the Wisconsin Bureau of Aging and Disability Resources, said it can be frightening for a person suffering from dementia to suddenly be subject to new routines, be expected to wear a mask and accept consistently changing rules on who they can and can’t see.“

A recommended treatment for depression in Alzheimer’s patients remained “gradual reconnection to activities and people that bring happiness,” according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Moran had helped her husband start the “Boys’ Club,” a coffee meet-up for men living in their building, and Don had participated in activities like a local Memory Café and Spry Society, an early-stage Alzheimer’s program.

“Those were all good places to be,” Moran said. “If you couldn’t finish your sentence, nobody else could either. It absolutely lifted him up. But COVID took that all away.”

Joy Schmidt, a dementia crisis program specialist with Dane County Human Services, said addressing mental health crises in people suffering from dementia is challenging.

Right now, there is no clear path for people with dementia when they are experiencing a significant mental health issue.

“We need change. By law, we are not able to have a person who’s primary diagnosis is dementia go into a psychiatry hospital. People really need somewhere they can stabilize and we don’t have those options.”

Caregiver burnout during COVID-19

Many caregivers who long had provided physical therapy exercises and social stimulation for their loved ones felt increasingly burned out during the pandemic.

Gall is involved with the Alzheimer’s Family and Caregiver Support Program. The program helps pay for services like adult day care, in-home help, respite care, support groups and self-care for dementia patient caregivers.

“Alzheimer’s care is 24/7,” Gall said. “You need a break sometimes. Dementia goes on for a long time, it gets worse as it goes on and doesn’t improve. These services are meant to help caregivers with not burning out and some were largely not possible during the pandemic.”

Moran said losing the help of an in-person social worker and senior helpers during the pandemic was devastating.

“A lot of what I knew about what he needed came from him talking to other people and other people observing and helping out,” she said.

Because of the pandemic, there is newfound national attention for the overwhelming burden on caregivers, Gall said. Congress, assisted by groups like the RAISE Family Caregiving Advisory Council, is working to build a national caregiving strategy in order to alleviate stress .

“It addresses a lot of issues about dementia care and was put together during the pandemic,” Gall said. “The national strategy will hopefully stop this from happening again.”

Moran said burnout prompted her to take Don to a nursing home. Still, she said she regrets sending him there. Don contracted COVID in the home in December 2021, and Moran said the two weeks he spent alone were the “beginning of the end.”

In January, Moran was visiting Don when he loudly started to sing church tunes in one of the home’s common rooms. Though he had forgotten the words, he was bellowing the melodies in what Moran called his “fantastic, deep, rich, baritone voice.”

Shortly after she left the nursing home, Moran said she got a call that Don had gotten himself out of bed and into his wheelchair. She was shocked, she said — he hadn’t moved around by himself for years. He wheeled himself into the elevator and outside, into sub-zero January temperatures, still singing church hymns.

“We were really faithful members of our church community,” Moran said. “He was trying to go to church. I mean, that’s so sad … Do I think isolation played a role in his life ending? The answer is yes. In his very last days, he needed the church, and the hymns, and I couldn’t provide that for him.”

Don Moran died two days later.

Decreased engagement can not only increase depression, but worsen Alzheimer’s itself.

“If you’re not stimulated, your brain cells aren’t communicating,” he said. “You won’t put up a fight when the disease comes because your cells are not that strong. The more ways you’re stimulated, the more ways you’re learning and creating ways to be resilient to the disease.”