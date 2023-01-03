 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

'It’s scary. It’s crazy': Owner, second man die in shooting inside Racine tavern

RACINE — Neighbors reacted with shock to a New Year’s Day shooting that killed two people inside Rerun’s Lounge, including the tavern’s well-known owner.

Family members and neighbors said Avery “Rerun” Stewart, 66, was killed along with another person when gunshots rang out at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday inside the tavern at 1111 Washington Ave.

Neighbor Thomas Cobbs said he was celebrating the new year at home with family members, including children. When the group heard gunfire in the neighborhood, Cobbs told the children to get down on the floor for their own safety.

Cobbs said he was disappointed later to learn that Russell was among the shooting victims. An occasional customer inside Rerun’s Lounge, Cobbs said he met Stewart a couple of times when visiting the tavern for beers and a game of pool.

“He wasn’t a bad guy at all,” Cobbs said. “It hits hard over here.”

People are also reading…

Family members told Milwaukee television station WISN-TV (Channel 12) that Stewart was one of those killed in the shooting inside his business. WISN also reported that the other person killed was Billy Petty.

Racine police have not released the names of the two victims or other details of the incident, except to say that the suspected shooter or shooters remain at large.

The Racine Police Department issued a statement that officers went to Rerun’s Lounge at 2:34 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting and found two people dead inside the tavern.

Police described the shooting scene as “chaotic,” but no other details were released.

Police remained on the scene until 7 or 8 a.m., according to neighbors.

The violence occurred in a neighborhood that includes homes and businesses, as well as storefronts with apartments overhead.

Coming just two hours after a New Year’s Eve celebration culminated at midnight, the gunshots left some neighbors confused momentarily about whether the noise was part of the holiday revelry.

Naryam Vasquez, who lives nearby with her family, said she realized the situation was serious when she looked outside and saw several police cars in the neighborhood.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

“It’s scary. It’s crazy,” Vasquez said. “That’s crazy how people don’t respect, not even on New Year’s.”

Neighbors said streets were lined with parked cars indicating that a large crowd had gathered inside Rerun’s to ring in the new year.

Floyd Hayes, another neighbor, said the tavern attracts big crowds, but it does not usually create trouble in the neighborhood. Patrons were drawn to Russell, Hayes said.

“He was a nice guy, so everybody would want to be around him,” Hayes said.

Neighbors said Stewart previously operated a different tavern elsewhere in Racine about 20 years ago.

A neighbor who identified herself only as Nadine said Stewart enjoyed music and frequently provided DJs or other entertainment to keep his customers engaged.

Nadine said although she does not go inside Rerun’s, she did visit Stewart’s earlier tavern years ago. She said she was shocked to hear that he was killed in Sunday’s violence.

“He didn’t take any guff,” she said. “But he was nice to people.”

Hayes said Stewart was friendly with his customers and would give free drinks or other assistance to anyone who was down on their luck.

“He helped everybody — he was that kind of guy,” Hayes said. “When you were down, he’d try to pick you up.”

Reporters Alex Rodriguez and Travis Devlin contributed to this report.

Active shooter situations are unpredictable and evolve quickly. Because active shooter situations are often over within 10 to 15 minutes, before law enforcement arrives on the scene, individuals must be prepared both mentally and physically to deal with an active shooter situation. Here are some good practices for coping with an active shooter situation.
Police tape

Police tape in a trash bin behind Rerun's Lounge, 1111 Washington Ave., Sunday afternoon.

How to help

The Racine Police Department is asking anyone who was inside Rerun's Lounge or anyone with information about the shooting to come forward. Call the Racine Police Department investigators at 262-939-3071 or 262-721-2951, or contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Venezuela president says he's willing to normalize ties with U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News