'It’s scary. It’s crazy': Owner, second man die in shooting inside Racine tavern

RACINE — Neighbors reacted with shock to a New Year’s Day shooting that killed two people inside Rerun’s Lounge, including the tavern’s well-known owner.

Family members and neighbors said Avery “Rerun” Stewart, 66, was killed along with another person when gunshots rang out at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday inside the tavern at 1111 Washington Ave.

Neighbor Thomas Cobbs said he was celebrating the new year at home with family members, including children. When the group heard gunfire in the neighborhood, Cobbs told the children to get down on the floor for their own safety.

Cobbs said he was disappointed later to learn that Russell was among the shooting victims. An occasional customer inside Rerun’s Lounge, Cobbs said he met Stewart a couple of times when visiting the tavern for beers and a game of pool.

“He wasn’t a bad guy at all,” Cobbs said. “It hits hard over here.”

Family members told Milwaukee television station WISN-TV (Channel 12) that Stewart was one of those killed in the shooting inside his business. WISN also reported that the other person killed was Billy Petty.

Racine police have not released the names of the two victims or other details of the incident, except to say that the suspected shooter or shooters remain at large.

The Racine Police Department issued a statement that officers went to Rerun’s Lounge at 2:34 a.m. Sunday for a reported shooting and found two people dead inside the tavern.

Police described the shooting scene as “chaotic,” but no other details were released.

Police remained on the scene until 7 or 8 a.m., according to neighbors.

The violence occurred in a neighborhood that includes homes and businesses, as well as storefronts with apartments overhead.

Coming just two hours after a New Year’s Eve celebration culminated at midnight, the gunshots left some neighbors confused momentarily about whether the noise was part of the holiday revelry.

Naryam Vasquez, who lives nearby with her family, said she realized the situation was serious when she looked outside and saw several police cars in the neighborhood.

“It’s scary. It’s crazy,” Vasquez said. “That’s crazy how people don’t respect, not even on New Year’s.”

Neighbors said streets were lined with parked cars indicating that a large crowd had gathered inside Rerun’s to ring in the new year.

Floyd Hayes, another neighbor, said the tavern attracts big crowds, but it does not usually create trouble in the neighborhood. Patrons were drawn to Russell, Hayes said.

“He was a nice guy, so everybody would want to be around him,” Hayes said.

Neighbors said Stewart previously operated a different tavern elsewhere in Racine about 20 years ago.

A neighbor who identified herself only as Nadine said Stewart enjoyed music and frequently provided DJs or other entertainment to keep his customers engaged.

Nadine said although she does not go inside Rerun’s, she did visit Stewart’s earlier tavern years ago. She said she was shocked to hear that he was killed in Sunday’s violence.

“He didn’t take any guff,” she said. “But he was nice to people.”

Hayes said Stewart was friendly with his customers and would give free drinks or other assistance to anyone who was down on their luck.

“He helped everybody — he was that kind of guy,” Hayes said. “When you were down, he’d try to pick you up.”

Reporters Alex Rodriguez and Travis Devlin contributed to this report.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Dec. 27, 2022 Today's mugshots: Dec. 27 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Larry M. Arnold Larry M. Arnold, 6800 block of 38th Avenue, Kenosha, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years), misdemeanor bail jumping. Darryl L. Bass Darryl L. Bass, Homeless, Racine, obstructing an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia. Brittany E. Davis Brittany E. Davis, 3000 block of Packard Avenue, Mount Pleasant, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), attempt physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm, use of a dangerous weapon). Bernardo Herrera Gomez Bernardo Herrera Gomez, 3300 block of 21st Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). Murphy D. Hooks Murphy D. Hooks, 700 block of Villa Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, operate motor vehicle while revoked. Ashley A. Kaschel Ashley A. Kaschel, 2900 block of Lake Vista Court, Racine, physical abuse of an elder person (intentionally cause bodily harm), first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon). Mager M. Lamb Mager M. Lamb, 3300 block of Erie Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments). Evan M. Leimbach Evan M. Leimbach, 4700 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, obstructing an officer, felony bail jumping. Phillip J. Leonardo III Phillip J. Leonardo III, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping. Jose I. Llamas Jose I. Llamas, 800 block of 10th Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer. David C. Pierce Jr. David C. Pierce Jr., 3500 block of Lindemann Avenue, Racine, drive or operate a vehicle without owner's consent, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping. Diamond M. Williamson Diamond M. Williamson, 2200 block of Racine Street, Racine, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer, throw or discharge bodily fluids at public safety worker.