‘It’s terrible,’ mourns family of man who served in Afghanistan only to be slain in St. Louis

“He was not allowed to carry any weapon at all,” Munton said. “James was not afraid, and he didn’t say a lot. Once you’ve been what he went through ... ”

“I don’t think it concerned him all that much, but I knew this was a dangerous job and it concerned me greatly. It’s just terrible.”

Munton said Cook’s employer, G4S Security Solutions, has not yet contacted his family. “We haven’t heard one word from them,” she said Monday.

The company has a local office in Creve Coeur and headquarters in Palm Beach County, Florida. No one from either office could be reached.

As a Marine, he worked supplies for special forces, Munton said. In addition to Afghanistan, he was deployed to Africa. After he was honorably discharged from the Marines about four years ago, Cook worked other jobs in law enforcement. One of those jobs was as a jailer for the Crawford County sheriff.

He enjoyed hunting and was active in the Sullivan Christian Church. He also was “a very talented artist in woodworking,” Munton said. “And, I tell ya, the boy could draw like a professional.”

He drew murals on his daughters’ bedroom walls, including painting their names in different colors.