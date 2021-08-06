'It's got to be dealt with': Boulder that provoked controversy removed from UW-Madison campus

Under dappled sunlight filtering through the trees of Observatory Hill Friday morning, workers using a crane removed a large boulder from the UW-Madison campus that had become for many a painful symbol of the university's racist past.

Chamberlin Rock, named for former university president and geologist Thomas Crowder Chamberlin, was at least once referred to as a “n-----head” rock in a 1925 Wisconsin State Journal story. University historians have not found any other time that the slur was used.

But the Ku Klux Klan was active on campus during that time. And the recent rediscovery of that long-ago news article prompted a re-evaluation of an object that not only helped tell the story of the state's geologic history but also served as a daily reminder of a more recent troubling past.

The boulder is a rare, large example of a pre-Cambrian era glacial erratic that experts say is likely over 2 billion years old. It was previously estimated to have weighed up to 70 tons, but an updated measurement from the removal places the boulder at 42 tons — the equivalent of about two fully loaded coach buses.